The school system plans to begin offering Army Junior ROTC programs at the high school in the fall of 2021.
Superintendent Michael Williams told the school board Dec. 10 that the program will be a 50/50 share cost between the school system and the Army.
Williams said they have completed surveys of ninth, 10th and 11th graders that showed a strong interest among students for the program.
He said they will begin with introduction courses and move to advanced courses as the program moves forward.
He noted that the JROTC program was brought up during the school system’s strategic planning process and was slated to be implemented within the next five years, but with the share cost he believes they may be able to start the program sooner.
In other news, parents will have the opportunity to vote for one of two options for next year’s school calendar from now until January.
The calendar committee, which consists of governance team members, teacher, administrators, bus drivers and others, established two school calendar options for the 2020-2021 school year.
The school calendar will be available on the school system’s website and Facebook page. The school board is expected to approve the official calendar at its January meeting.
Assistant Superintendent Jody Goodroe announced that the College and Career Academy received two CTAE Opportunities Equipment Grants from the Georgia Department of Education; the ag mechanics program received $30,500 and the construction program received $24,779. Goodroe said the funds will be used to provide new equipment for these programs.
Assistant superintendent Amanda Wommack told the board that the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funding is down significantly recently compared to previous years.
Anticipating a possible teacher shortage, Wommack said she has met with a Piedmont College representative to inquire about opportunities for parapros to earn their teaching certificates while continuing to work. She said information on the program will be shared with principals and they will work to schedule an informational meeting for parapros interested in this option. Wommack said that parapros would be able to do their student teaching while at work as well.
She said the school system will participate in several upcoming teacher recruitment fairs.
School securities grants have been approved, Wommack said, and they are working with principals to purchase and install approved items.
In other business, the board approved the purchase of two new buses. Williams noted that these buses will both be air-conditioned and that the school system will continue to move toward air-conditioned buses.
The board also approved a part-time bus mechanic position for the transportation department.
PERSONNEL
BOE members approved the following personnel recommendations at their meeting Dec. 10.
•Colbert – The board approved extended day tutoring for Brenda Chandler, Sarah Reynolds and Elizabeth Williamson.
•Danielsville – They approved intermittent FMLA for parapro Cheryl Perry and approved Kathy Egan as her sub.
•Hull-Sanford – The board approved leave without pay for teachers Magean Black and Amber Phillips.
•Ila – They approved intermittent FMLA for teacher Melissa Ward and FMLA for teacher Molly Greene.
•MCHS – The board approved leave without pay for Susanna Arnold and David Coberly as a long-term sub for Kaye May. They accepted the resignation of special ed parapro Katie King. They also hired science teacher Jay Ware to replace Andy Felt and hired tech specialist Carver Moore to replace R. McCurley.
School nutrition – The board approved FMLA for food assistant cashier Rhoda Davenport.
Transportation – They approved the termination of bus driver Debbie Brooks.
