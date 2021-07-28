Madison County’s Ashton Hill is tops in the state when it comes to students in the work force.
The Red Raider graduate was recently recognized as the Georgia Work-Based Learning Program Student of the Year. Hill split his days as a senior year being a student and working for Stanfield Air Systems and is now employed with the company.
“It meant a lot to me,” said Hill of the award. “All the hard work I’ve been doing has been paying off.”
Nathan Coker of Stanfield Air said the Madison County High School Work-Based Learning Program has delivered a real success story for the company and the county.
“He (Ashton) has not only been an inspiration to me, he has also lifted the morale and been an inspiration to our entire organization,” said Coker. “He consistently surprises us with his dedication to learning new things every day and his commitment to bringing top notch customer service to every client he meets. Ashton has been setting goals since day one and has yet to be defeated.”
Coker said Hill has earned multiple factory certifications from American Standard and Bryant.
“He has Universal EPA section 608 certification which allows him to work on any refrigeration device,” said Coker. “The most prestigious certifications he holds is NATE (North American Technical Excellence) certification. This certification is only held by 13 percent of the nations HVAC workforce and takes much knowledge and many hours of studying to achieve.”
Coker praised Sarah Waldrop with the MCHS Work-Based Learning Program and MCHS construction instructor Jake Slusher for their work with Hill and other students.
“The Work-Based Learning Program and the Construction Department has been such a joy to work with,” said Coker. “Mr. Slusher and Mrs. Waldrop have been so essential in transitioning youth from the student life into the workforce. Their passion and hard work in helping each of their students succeed is matched by few.”
Coker said the high school program drives home the soft skills of employment — the getting to work on time, the commitment needed, the daily aspects of what it means to be a good employee.
Hill, the son of Sam and Angie Hill and brother to Summer Hill, has come right out of high school with the skills to earn a good paycheck in the working world.
“It feels really good; it makes me feel accomplished,” he said.
Hill got into the work-based program after Slusher had a number of companies visit the high school.
“I signed up with Stanfield and worked with them throughout the summer last year and decided I want to keep pursuing this career with them,” said Slusher.
Hill said he worked with Waldrop at the school in the work-based program.
“He (Slusher) got me with Mrs. Waldrop and I did the work for her class, and I was able to come out here with Stanfield and learn more about the HVAC,” he said. “And it’s real nice the students are able to do that. I’m very thankful for them spending the time out of their days to help encourage me and help get me this position I’m at.”
Hill said he spent his senior year going to school until lunchtime, then working at Stanfield from about 12:30 to 5 p.m. every day.
“So I basically worked a part time job about 25 hours a week,” he said. “It was a little bit to balance between the school work and the work. But I got it done.”
Hill said he appreciated Coker’s help as well.
“He’s been awesome,” said Hill. “He’s definitely encouraged me every day to come in to work and definitely trained me and made me into a better employee and taught me a lot about the HVAC industry. He’s helped me get the certifications that I’ve got for them.”
Coker said the effort he sees out of Hill on a daily basis shows him that he’s deserving of the state’s top honor.
“I feel like he probably won that award basically due to the amount of hard work he put into it,” said Coker. “There were times when he was with us on Friday nights studying to try to get different certifications or just learn a little bit more about everything in general when he could be out with all his friends on a Friday night doing what 18 year old kids do.”
Coker said Hill “was will to go above and beyond the normal call of duty to advance his career.” He noted that there were some unpleasant working conditions during his work-based learning year.
“He was given the option of ‘you’re not a full-time employee; you don’t have to do this’ and every single time he volunteered,” said Coker. “He wanted to do it. He was always volunteering for the tough jobs.”
Hill was asked what he thought got him the state’s top honor.
“I think they saw the strive in me — me wanting to do better, to just better myself,” he said.
