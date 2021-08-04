“Hoah!”
Sgt. Francisco Ramey went from student to student during freshmen orientation, seeing whether they’d say it back to him with real energy in it. Most weren’t taking him up on the offer. But some showed some life.
“There you go!” he’d say.
And then he’d whittle the orientation tour groups down to the two best “Hoahs!” competing for a prize.
Ramey says the “Hoah!” is about energy and getting yourself in a motivated mindset.
“It’s just no more than hey, did you clean up the room?” he said. “Hoah! Hey, how are you feeling today? Hoah! It’s a term of being positive and just showing your motivation.”
Being motivated to improve yourself — that’s the aim of the new Madison County Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) program led by Col. Robert Stuart and Sgt. Ramey.
The county school board approved the new JROTC program for 2021-22. And the JROTC mission is simple: “to motivate young people to be better citizens,” which tracks closely with the school system’s mission statement of “graduating independent productive citizens.”
The National Defense Act of 1916 established JROTC programs at public and private educational institutions. The Army JROTC Program emphasizes character education, student achievement, wellness, leadership and diversity.
Stuart and Ramey both express real excitement about the potential for the program in Madison County. Stuart said the program introduces a culture of structure and leadership among JROTC members that will continue for years.
“By year three or four, it won’t matter if the first sergeant or I are here, they’ll be able to run it themselves,” said Stuart. “That is the intent. The cadets understand the program. They manage it, and then they pass it down, what we’ve taught them to the next class. All the skills we teach them, they’ll teach it. That’s the goal, to make leaders out of them and people who are going to be able to go out into the community after high school and contribute.”
Ramey said the program is about building structure and consistency for kids to thrive.
“Structure brings discipline and that’s what a lot of people misunderstand,” he said. “They (parents) want their child in JROTC because we can teach them discipline. And I’m like, no, it starts with structure and consistency. That comes with commitment and then with discipline.”
Stuart said there will be a wide variety of learning opportunities.
“One day we may be working on classroom portion on land navigation, orienteering,” he said. “The next day we’re tromping through the woods out there with a compass and a map. A lot of hands on activities. Most kids enjoy the hands-on application of stuff.”
Stuart and Ramey will co-teach in the classroom to start the year, since every JROTC student is beginning the year at the same level. But there are four classifications for JROTC. And as students advance, the two will teach separately.
“When they (students) come here, we teach them the basic skills,” said Ramey. “We teach them what JROTC ranks are, what Army ranks are. We teach them drill, color guard. We teach them financial readiness. Those are just a few facets of what they learn and understanding the concept of team building.”
There were 110 high school students signed up as of Monday for the program. Ramey said a healthy number for the first year will be about 80. Stuart and Ramey said some students will decide the program isn’t for them.
“Everybody gets a two-week trial run and if it’s not for someone, no hard feelings,” said Stuart. “If it’s something they don’t want to do, we’ll assist them in finding something else.”
Students have grooming expectations, such as with hair and nails. Students also wear uniforms.
Ramey, a husband and father of two grown children, served in the Army in a dozen different duty stations over 25 years, including in Baghdad, Iraq, said there’s something about putting on the uniform that makes a person feel something new inside.
“It’s a pride thing,” he said. “Once they put on that uniform, they’re different. They act different. And once they see that, most of them come back. It’s a mindset thing.”
Stuart, who has a 32-year military career, and who put together a Weapons of Mass Destruction civil support emergency response team for biological and chemical agents, said building confidence in students over time is the goal. He said everyone is introduced to an “atmosphere of respect.”
“We gradually build their confidence over time with small things, learning how to march, drill with a rifle, increasing their run time on physical training or adding another pushup,” said Stuart, who is married with three children. “Over time we build them up.”
Ramey said the JROTC aims to help students look into the future and see possibilities.
“When you ask them what they want to do and they say, ‘I don’t know,’ that’s one of the best answers that we can have, because that gives us the ability to say, OK, well have you thought about this?” he said.
Ramey said the JROTC then helps students see more options through exposure to the world.
“We take them on college/career tours,” he said. “We take them to trade schools. We take them onto the military bases. We take them to the community or have the community come in and talk to them. We want to start that process once they come into the program so they can have a broader spectrum of what they want to do.”
Ramey said it’s a joy to see students move on and be successful. He recalls being a drill instructor and pushing a soldier to do her best and then staying in touch over the years.
“I stayed on her as far as pushing her to learn how to maintain certain milestones,” he said. “She’s about to get selected as a Sergeant Major, which is the highest rank you can achieve in the military. To see that, someone I knew and continued to stay in contact throughout the years, and to reach that highest level, it’s just amazing to be influential in an individual’s life by planting that seed and seeing it grow.”
He said he wants to see Madison County students find their successes.
“This program does a lot in getting kids out of their shell and teaching them about developmental goals and understanding what teamwork is,” said Ramey. “It’s a process. And once that process gets going, we just keep being consistent and get them to be responsible and accountable for their actions, they’ll be OK. They’ll be OK.”
Ramey said the “Hoah!” rings loud with some JROTC programs. He and Stuart are ready to hear it in Madison County.
“When you see the other schools that already have the program, the Army JROTC program, and you hear this loud, thunderous Hoah!, it runs something through you,” he said. “It makes you go, OK, they’re ready.”
