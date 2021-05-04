Severe weather damaged several homes in Madison County Monday afternoon.
“We had two tornadoes come through Madison County,” said Madison County Commission Chairman Todd Higdon Monday evening, adding that Hwy. 29 was briefly shut down due to debris from the storm. “One was on Christmas Circle and one was on Strickland Circle. Three houses were damaged and there were no injuries.”
One home was totally destroyed off Christmas Circle. The Red Cross was called to assist a male and female occupant of the house.
County 911 director Brenan Baird said his office received 82 calls between noon and 6 p.m. Monday, with multiple "road blocked" calls due to storm debris.
He said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) had not confirmed that there were tornado touchdowns but said the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) indicated that there was either one tornado that touched down twice or two tornadoes that came from the same cell in the same area.
Higdon thanked the sheriff’s office, code enforcement, EMS, fire departments, Rescue service and 911 for their work in the storm.
