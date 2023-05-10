Anyone who walks from the spacious front porch into the 1920s home at 42 N 4th Street in Colbert will be greeted with plenty of goods featuring the MADICO Made and Georgia Grown labels.
Keeping it local — that’s the theme of Home Grown Market in Colbert.
Owners Russ and Emily Nix recently established the market to give local residents a place to support Madison County and Georgia artisans, farmers and small businesses.
“I knew this community would love something like this,” said Emily Nix, who grew up in the county. “Our community thrives on supporting each other.”
When the Nixes began their journey to establish a local market in Madison County, they reached out to other businesses with the hope that they would consider opening locations in Madison County. However, they received the same response each time – the area wouldn’t work for them. Undeterred, the couple decided to take matters into their own hands and create a space for local products themselves.
Home Grown Market currently boasts 96% of its products as made in Georgia, with 16 vendors from Madison County.
While the primary focus is on food and supporting agritourism in the county, the market also dedicates space to local art, including metalwork, woodworking and paintings.
“We really want to support agritourism, where our county excels,” Nix said. “But the other part is we do believe in local art and so we do have some of that in here.”
The market has played a crucial role in connecting local businesses with each other, fostering partnerships and collaborations.
“We want to be able to help people sell their products and put them in connection with other people,” Nix said.
The market has already facilitated connections between local cheesecake and coffee companies, as well as other partnerships. Home Grown Market is also a spot for locals to shop and share their stories.
“We want them to feel connected,” said Nix. “We want them to feel like this is their home too.”
The family that originally lived in the home even attended the market’s open house, sharing stories of their time in the house and inspiring the Nixes to incorporate some of those memories into the market’s décor.
“The were telling us, ‘Oh, yeah, my grandparents lived here and, and this room over here was the living room and this was the kitchen, and I remember sitting here with my grandmother while she was cooking,’ and they talked about how there used to be a swing over here on the front porch,” said Nix. “And so we are just, we have some things that were found on the property that we have in our decorations.”
Despite the challenges of balancing full-time jobs and managing the market, the Nix family remains dedicated to making Home Grown Market a success.
“We want it to be seen as a gift to the county,” Nix said. “It’s something that we really want people to feel a sense of community and that we are giving back.”
The Nixes offer teacher discounts, chamber membership discounts, military, and public service discounts as part of their efforts to support and give back to their community.
Home Grown Market is open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/homegrownmarket72 or instagram.com/homegrownmkt72 or contact them at 706-909-0018 or homegrownmarket72@gmail.com.
Madison County vendors:
Madison County vendors with products at Home Grown Market include Angel’s Rest, grass-finished beef; Blake Graham, handmade gourd dippers; Chunky Brothers, BBQ sauce; Comer Coffee, ground & whole bean coffee; Dougal Soap, soap; Honey Harvest Farm, honey; Iron Pin Ranch, grain-finished beef; Joey Wagner, handmade cutting boards; Kelley Kreations, repurposed metalworks; Leslie Trumpower Brown, artist; Naked Farmer, pork; Proverbs 31, soap; Rustic Top, candles; Sarah T. Moore Designs, artist; Wildly Woven, crocheted designs; TJ & Jason Bales, wood and pipe furniture. Two vendors are Madico Made Student Entrepreneurs: Proverbs 31 (Olivia Braswell) and Hitchcock Candles (Masiana Geter).
The market includes baked goods, beverages candy and desserts, cheese straws, crackers, snacks, cheese, butter and dairy, coffee and tea, gourmet oils, honey and syrups, jams and jellies, meat, eggs, jerky, milled products, pet treats, pickles and relish sauces, dips, specialty pecans and nuts, spices, rubs and seasonings, candles cleaning items, soap and body care, specialty gifts and baskets.
