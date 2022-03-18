Madison County home sales sharply nosedived in February due to a lack of housing on the market.
According to a housing market snapshot from the Georgia Multiple Listing Service, 11 homes sold in the county in February, compared to 27 in January, with the overall sales volume dropping 67 percent, from $8.1 million in January to $2.65 million in February. The median sales price in the county was $299,900 in January and dropped to $227,000 in February.
Georgia MLS Chief Marketing Officer John Ryan offered an assessment of the Madison County numbers for February.
“Just as we are seeing across the entire Georgia MLS (Multiple Listing Service) membership, Madison County real estate is experiencing the same statewide issues of availability and affordability in the housing market,” said Ryan. “With just 35 active residential listings available in the Georgia MLS database for Madison County, the lack of inventory contributed to the slowdown in February. To highlight the lack of housing availability, Madison County currently has only 15 homes available in than $300,000 and less price range.
Ryan said there is traditionally an uptick in the spring and summer for “new listings” and “listings sold.”
“These metrics should increase as we move through the season, but low inventory levels will still affect the supply side of the housing market,” he said.
Meanwhile, construction is up in the county. The Madison County building department issued 118 building permits in the first two months of 2022, 71 in February and 47 in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.