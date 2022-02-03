It’s common knowledge — and the numbers back it up. There’s not much supply in the Madison County housing market these days.
According to a report from Charles L. Upchurch III of Coldwell Banker/Upchurch Realty, there were only 13 active, single-family listings in Madison County on Dec. 31, 2021, down from 29 on the last day of 2020. Only four of those listings had an asking price of $299,000 or less.
On the other end of the spectrum, consider that on Dec. 31, 2008, there were 214 homes listed for sale in the county — meaning available homes in the county now are just six percent of the supply 14 years ago (13 versus 214).
In 2017, Madison County averaged 63.4 active listings of houses for sale per month, with 16.1 homes sold per month. In 2021, the supply dropped to 26.5 listings per month, with 22.3 sold monthly.
And the price of homes has gone up dramatically.
The average home sale price in Madison County in 2021 was $276,834. That’s up from $235,642 in 2020, a 17.5 percent increase, and 64 percent more than 2017 average sale of $168,702. Upchurch’s report showed that the average sale price in Athens-Clarke County in 2021 was $322,009 and $485,252 in Oconee County.
Over 73 percent of 287 home sales in Madison County in 2021 were over $200,000.
There were 127 sales in the county between $200,000-$299,000 last year, 64 between $300,000-$399,000, 13 between $400,000-$499,000, three between $500,000-$749,000, two between $750,000-$999,000 and two over $1 million.
Meanwhile, 47 homes were sold in 2021 between $160,000-$199,000; 24 were sold between $100,000-$159,000 and five were sold between $0-$99,000.
The figures were made available courtesy of Madison County realtor Kim Shupe.
