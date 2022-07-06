The City of Hull recently allocated $11,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to the Hull Volunteer Fire Department for turnout gear.
“I am grateful that the Biden administration has allowed cities and counties to have access to these funds due to covid-19,” said Hull Mayor Paul Walton. “The city has assisted non-profit organizations and provided premium pay for business in the community and will continue to do so.”
