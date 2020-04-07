Hull Volunteer Fire Department members have decided to offer a special service to seniors over 60 in the Hull community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If you need someone to go to the grocery store for you, we would like to offer our assistance,” Hull VFD Chaplain Kenny Weaver stated.
Weaver and Fire Chief Jason Austin said that when you call, they will need your street address and to discuss where to leave your shopping list and form of payment.
“We can go over all the details when you call,” Weaver said, adding that you’ll be notified when a fireman will arrive to retrieve your list.
Weaver said a fireman will then go to Ingles to shop and bring your groceries, along with your credit card or change and a receipt back to your home.
“I saw in a newspaper article where a fire department out west was offering this service to their community and I contacted our chief to see if it was something we could do as well,” Weaver said.
Austin said he thought it was a great idea as it can help seniors avoid the risk of getting out in public during the pandemic.
He added that so far, with people staying at home, the call volume for the fire departments have been down, so this is another way fireman can help out.
For more information or to set up a grocery delivery, call Chaplain Weaver at 706-340-0737.
Carlton VFD members announced Tuesday that they will follow the Hull department’s lead and also offer grocery shopping services to seniors in the Carlton community, following the same guidelines. Seniors in Carlton needing this service should call Sgt. JD Woods at 706-363-0473.
