Despite multiple issues in the process of re-establishing full government function in Hull, the city council made several actions to help move it forward at its meeting last Thursday.

City clerk Sandy Pou provided a complete financial report for the month of July 2023 and up-to-date balances for each of the city’s accounts. Pou said she typically does not provide mid-month balance reports but felt it prudent with the general fund just over $12,000 and several expenses still outstanding.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.