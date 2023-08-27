Despite multiple issues in the process of re-establishing full government function in Hull, the city council made several actions to help move it forward at its meeting last Thursday.
City clerk Sandy Pou provided a complete financial report for the month of July 2023 and up-to-date balances for each of the city’s accounts. Pou said she typically does not provide mid-month balance reports but felt it prudent with the general fund just over $12,000 and several expenses still outstanding.
Pou also reported that she had obtained access to the city’s Verizon account, which includes internet and cell service to equipment the city does not have in its possession.
Pou said that one cell phone account originally had a $965 balance that someone outside of the city government paid during the month of July. The cell phone service has been suspended by the city as a precaution to prevent further charges and misuse of city property. In addition, she explained that Verizon had contacted her on the Wednesday before the meeting because someone had attempted to reinstate or change that service.
Without access to the mayor’s phone number, the council briefly discussed purchasing another cell phone for the current mayor John Barber to use in his official capacity. That decision was tabled, as the members deemed the matter non-essential. Barber is to be reached on his personal cell phone until further notice.
The council had approved a contract with the sheriff’s office to provide patrol and service to the city as a third requirement to access its Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) funds. At the recommendation of the county attorney, the Board of Commissioners rejected that contract. The attorney cited a lack of consideration, because the contract did not specify payment for services, and the potential for requests from the other municipalities as reasons to reject the contract.
With that rejection, city attorney Dale Perry recommended the city establish an exclusive solid waste service contract for residential trash pick-up. Perry had drafted a request for proposal that includes weekly residential trash pick-up, with the contracted company required to complete all billing and provide liability insurance. He said the contract would require no outlay to the city and it would collect a franchise fee in return.
The council approved the advertisement for the Request for Proposal as required by law. The opportunity for public comment will be scheduled at a later date. Perry says that the contract timeline could allow the trash pick-up to begin as early as November.
Perry also spoke briefly about the information he is gathering in action approved by the council in July. The council made three separate motions to file contempt and request to return city property from the former mayor and employees at its last meeting.
“I want to make sure it’s lock-solid,” he told the council on Thursday when explaining that he had not filed the motions but had good communication with the city clerk and was pleased with the information she had shared.
Perry told the council his efforts are centered on finding invalid expenses the city incurred and any the former mayor, city attorney, or administrative assistant did not have the authority to complete after the original court order declared the mayor’s term invalid.
OTHER MATTERS
In other matters Aug. 24, the council:
appointed Shawn Bozeman as mayor pro tem.
moved the next scheduled meeting to Tuesday, Sept. 26, to accommodate a scheduling conflict.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.