The City of Hull will hold a special called meeting Friday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. via Zoom to discuss the Hometown Grant project.
Log-in information for the meeting can be found on the city website at Hullga.com.
Updated: September 8, 2021 @ 9:06 pm
