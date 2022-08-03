Frustration flared as about a dozen Hull volunteer firefighters attended the Hull City Council meeting last Thursday to get answers to questions over access to the building the fire department uses for preparing and serving fundraising meals.

Hull VFD Captain Jason Austin had emailed Hull Mayor Paul Walton regarding the future use of the kitchen in the building. The proposed plans for the new Hull City Hall incorporate the current kitchen and adjacent garage bay into the new building. According to council member John Barber, the kitchen and one-bay garage have been in use by the fire department since before 1980.

