Frustration flared as about a dozen Hull volunteer firefighters attended the Hull City Council meeting last Thursday to get answers to questions over access to the building the fire department uses for preparing and serving fundraising meals.
Hull VFD Captain Jason Austin had emailed Hull Mayor Paul Walton regarding the future use of the kitchen in the building. The proposed plans for the new Hull City Hall incorporate the current kitchen and adjacent garage bay into the new building. According to council member John Barber, the kitchen and one-bay garage have been in use by the fire department since before 1980.
The mayor began the discussion by reading the last email from Austin and added that he had not responded via email or phone call after recommendation from the city attorney.
At question is the building’s ownership. Walton claimed he had proof that the building belonged to the city and that the city had been paying utilities for the building since 2014. He asked the chief to provide proof that the building belonged to the fire department.
However, Austin said that the utilities had never been transferred after the fire department moved to its new building. Further discussion revealed that the land had been donated to the city but the building materials and labor to construct it had been originally paid by the volunteers of the fire department.
“Who do you think owns that building? Do you think the city built it?” questioned Austin after Walton declared the building as city owned.
“It was all done by a handshake,” said fireman Alan Lapcsynski. “The current city hall, that was all built by firemen.”
He added that the city may have paid for some of the building construction costs but didn’t know the details of the payment because it occurred before he began.
City clerk Sandra Pou said the ownership confusion came when the fire department signed a service contract with the county around 2008. Before that time, the city had paid fire department expenses directly, and the fire department owned the property. With the service agreement, the fire department had to deed the land to the city to avoid a conflict with insurance payments.
Firefighters asked that the city release the contract and lease on the property and deed the property to the fire department.
“I don’t understand why we can’t figure out how to make everybody happy on this matter,” council member Brian Koepnick declared as irritation was clear on both sides. He reminded the group that this conversation had been going on since before COVID, about two or three years ago.
City attorney John Clark gave the opinion that the lease and service contract with the fire department could probably be broken, but the deed restrictions on the donated land may be the bigger issue in the city deeding the land to the fire department. He told the council he would need some time to review the documents before issuing a recommendation on how to go forward.
Lapczynski expressed concerns with a lack of transparency in the past with regard to the land and asked for a fire department representative to be present for all future discussions. Walton assured him that all proceedings would be open and transparent, even if the mayor needed to call a special meeting to discuss the results of Clark’s investigation into the deed restrictions.
In other business, the council unanimously approved the resignation from council member Donna Sherrer-Gantt. After the vote, Pou announced that the city would need to hold a special election to fill the vacant seat, and the deadline had passed to add it to the ballot for November’s general election. Instead, the next available date for the special election is the third Tuesday in March. Qualifying for the special election will begin in January.
