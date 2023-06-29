Council and mayor

Pictured from left to right: Cindy Bozeman, Post 4; Shawn Bozeman, Post 2; John L. Barber, Mayor; Mike McElroy, Post 1; and Kathy Connell, Post 3.

 Photo by Alison Smith

With the swearing in of four new government officials, the city of Hull is able to operate as a fully-functioning government body.

Madison County probate judge Cody Cross attended a special called meeting on Monday to swear in three new council members and the newly elected mayor. New council members include Kathy Connell, Cindy Bozeman and Shawn Bozeman. Hull’s new mayor is John L. Barber.

