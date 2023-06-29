With the swearing in of four new government officials, the city of Hull is able to operate as a fully-functioning government body.
Madison County probate judge Cody Cross attended a special called meeting on Monday to swear in three new council members and the newly elected mayor. New council members include Kathy Connell, Cindy Bozeman and Shawn Bozeman. Hull’s new mayor is John L. Barber.
The council’s first act of business was to reinstate city clerk Sandra “Sandy” Pou, who had been fired last September by the previous mayor.
In addressing the council, Pou asked for back pay totaling $5,125 in compensation. Pou said she believes the city’s records are incomplete from the time of her departure and may need to be reconstructed.
“I don’t think a whole lot has been done. There’s all kinds of reports that have to be done. I’ve got to determine if they were done. I’ve got to see what we need to do to get caught up on all that,” she explained with her request.
Both Pou and incoming Barber mentioned credit card statements totaling in excess of $6,000 with unexplained charges to the city.
The council agreed with Pou’s request and approved her rehire with the back pay.
The council also moved forward with plans to re-establish its Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) eligibility. The city lost those benefits on January 1, as it did not meet the qualifications with city services.
The LOST funds are about half of the city’s operating budget and it has missed out on approximately $30,000 in the first half of the year.
Currently, the city only officially provides one of the necessary three city services required to receive those funds. That service is water.
The city has a volunteer fire department. However, the contract with the department lapsed during the time the government did not have a quorum to meet. The fire department had been contracted at about $705 a month until January but has operated without a contract since that time.
Pou and Barber are unclear if the fire department received payments from September to the end of its contract in December of 2022. The council will take up the fire department contract at its July meeting, as the mayor and city clerk have not had direct access to bank account balances prior to the special called meeting.
Attorney Dale Perry suggested the city’s easiest path toward providing the third service requirement is to contract with a sanitation service to provide dedicated trash pick-up. The council agreed and approved a recommendation to advertise requests for bids.
Hull will resume its regularly scheduled meetings at the fire department on Daniel Street. Those meetings take place on the fourth Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. However, the city may also advertise any special meetings needed to continue restoring business operations.
Citizens needing business licenses or other city information may now contact Pou or Mayor Barber with any needs.
