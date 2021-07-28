Hull Mayor Paul Walton and city council members met with representatives from Athens and Winterville recently to discuss a possible Hull to Winterville/Firefly Trail, as well as a citywide bicycling and walking plan.
Hull and the Northeast Georgia Regional Development Commission developed a preliminary alignment concept for a potential trail from Hull’s City Hall to the Firefly Trail at Five Points in Winterville, via Coile Middle School. The initial concept features sections of trail both in the woods and along road rights-of-way (ROW).
"The vision that I’ve had for our counties connecting will be such an innovative way to connect and commute while bringing citizens and residents outdoors to travel on a safe trail to enjoy outdoor time with their families and friends in the community,” said Walton. “I think the two Mayors (Mayor Kelly Girtz of Athens and Mayor Dodd Ferrelle of Winterville) are seeing the vision and are willing to work with the City of Hull to bring it into fruition.”
Walton and Hull councilmembers John Barber, Brian Koepnick and Marilyn Walton met with Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz, Winterville Mayor Dodd Ferrelle and Northeast Georgia Regional Commission Principal Planner John Devine about the project.
The group voiced support for the project. And the talk turned to implementation, with various funding sources discussed, Athens-Clarke County TSPLOST, federal American Rescue Plan resources administered by the Georgia Department of Transportation, and the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program (GOSP) grant through the state’s Department of Natural Resources.
Walton noted that he will communicate with Madison County Board of Commissioners Chairman Todd Higdon about the project after the Hull City Council discusses it further.
The proposed map for the trail can be found at https://arcg.is/0y49XX
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.