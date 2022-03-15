A Hull man was found dead in his residence Monday afternoon, and his stepbrother is now in custody, with charges pending.
Jermaine Brown, 41, was found deceased in his Garnett Ward Road home, and Corey Pattman, 41, was taken into custody by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office after Brown’s body was discovered by Joe Brown, the victim’s father.
The body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office to determine a cause of death. Jimmy Patton, captain of the sheriff’s office’s investigative unit, said the victim had suffered a blunt-force trauma to the head.
Joe Brown lives in a residence directly in front of his son’s place. Family and friends gathered at the residence after the tragedy, and Brown, who had just enjoyed his great granddaughter’s birthday party at the home place the day before, stood in the driveway, as investigators gathered evidence at his son’s home.
Brown said Pattman, his stepson, had mental issues for years, and had been living on the streets.
“I gave him a chance to come back here to get him out of the street in the cold,” said Brown. “But he started acting up again this morning.”
Brown said Pattman had called the police Monday afternoon and was walking up and down the road, hollering aggressively. Brown said he also called the police. He said that after the police arrived, he went to check on his son, finding the door locked and getting no response. He then entered the residence through a window.
“That’s when I discovered that he was inside the house,” said Brown. “Clothes and everything were strewed all over the house like somebody had been in there scuffling and stuff. He was laid over there in the corner, dead. I saw blood coming from his head, like he had fell back or something.”
Brown said he then ran back up the hill and asked the police if they still had Pattman. The suspect was taken into custody.
Brown said his son, who had been in the hospital recently, mostly kept to himself and was not violent.
“He mostly stayed to himself down there,” he said. “And he was always talking about trying to set up a studio, rapping and stuff like that. But he didn’t mess with nobody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.