Paul Walton maintains that he is still the mayor of Hull, while council members John Barber and Mike McElroy say that Walton forfeited his position when he qualified to seek a U.S. Congressional seat in 2022.

A judge didn’t rule on who is right or wrong last week. Instead, Northern Judicial Circuit Judge Jeffrey Malcom enforced a compromise of sorts, ruling that Walton, Barber and McElroy must sit together and all three sign any necessary checks so that the City of Hull can stay afloat financially until a special election is held in March to fill the mayor’s post and two open council seats.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.