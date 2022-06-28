A Madison County teen is in jail without bond for allegedly shooting and killing another Hull teen, who was apparently not his intended target.
Anglow Antonio Walton, 19, has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute after allegedly killing Corey Chatham, 19, around 10:30 p.m., June 19.
According to Madison County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeffrey Vaughn, Chatham, who suffered a single, fatal gunshot wound to the side, was a bystander and not the intended target.
Vaughn said investigators Walton had marijuana and did not sell it to people in a vehicle that returned multiple times to a Fenway Drive residence where Walton was.
“My understanding was the offender actually shot at what he believed to be the car returning after multiple times and shot the victim by mistake,” said Vaughn.
Law officers discovered marijuana after searching the Fenway Drive residence.
“We did a search warrant on the house that night that we had suspected that the shots came from and it came out that that was the correct location,” said Vaughn.
Chatham, a former standout basketball player for the Madison County Red Raiders, was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
Walton was interviewed in Atlanta and transported to Madison County Friday.
“They (Atlanta investigators) took warrants on him there and put it in custody Thursday,” said Vaughn. “We picked him up for transport the next day on Friday.”
Walton remains in the Madison County Jail without bond.
