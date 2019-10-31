Funding for the Hull Volunteer Fire Department is down amid talk at the city council table of a new city hall.
The Hull City Council dedicated its October business meeting last week to a discussion with Hull Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) members about issues that have developed with the city over recent months.
Chief Jason Austin of the Hull VFD voiced a number of concerns, with a primary issue being future funding from the city for the fire department. According to VFD and city records, there has been a more than 50-percent cut in funding to the VFD since 2016. The VFD is also concerned about future cuts, especially since the city plans to build a new city hall. Hull Mayor Paul Walton said that the new city hall, which will be a renovation from the old fire department building, has been estimated to cost between $300,000 and $500,000.
Hull City Clerk Sandra Pou told The Journal in an email this week that the mayor is currently looking at funding through the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission (NEGRC).
Fire department members also expressed a desire to own the land the current fire department (built in 2008) sits on, as well as concerns about the continued use of a kitchen building and a fire pit that also sits on city property, which the fire department uses for annual fundraisers.
Austin told the council that insurance premiums and other expenses are continuing to go up in the face of previous and anticipated future cuts by the city, which has frustrated fire department members. He said the VFD cannot be expected to provide the same level of service to Hull and to the surrounding service area with a continued decrease in funding.
VFD treasurer Alan Lapcynski pointed out that funding was cut from $17,017 annually in 2016 to $8,465 in 2017.
The city pays the current funding to the VFD in monthly installments of $705, according to City Clerk Sandra Pou.
Lapcynski asked the council if the VFD could expect the checks to continue “come Jan. 1 (2020).” Walton told him that would be discussed at the November council meeting and that if plans move forward with the new city hall, funds for the VFD may have to be reduced further in order to be able to repay any loan the city incurs for the new structure.
There was no discussion or explanation during the meeting as to why the VFD’s funding was slashed so dramatically in 2017. Mayor Walton said the reduction took place before his administration.
The city operates on very limited revenue as it does not collect city property taxes and provides no services such as water and/or sewer or trash service. Revenues, according to the city’s 2019 budget, come from insurance premium tax/franchise fees ($28,000), Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) funds ($32,000), Title Ad Valorem Tax (TAVT) funds ($4,600) and business licenses ($450).
Expenditures, besides the $8,465 paid to the fire department, include city utilities ($16,000), city insurance ($4,200), salaries ($10,350), advertising ($1,000), legal fees ($1,000), audit/accounting services ($5,300), office expenses ($1,200), pest control ($250), grounds upkeep ($8,000), training ($2,500), building/property maintenance ($6,000) and “miscellaneous” ($44,692). Pou said the miscellaneous funds are funds that can be used for things that come up but don’t fit into another category. For example, she said, this year the city ordered some new Christmas decorations and items such as the new city flag were also paid for from this fund. Pou said these funds have built up over the years from leftover budget revenue and are kept for contingencies. She said more of the funds have been spent in this year’s budget to date for items such as the city’s new website (www.hullga.com) and the previously mentioned city flag.
The land the current fire hall sits on belongs to the city. VFD members expressed a desire for the land to be deeded to the fire department instead. The VFD recently paid off a 30-year loan early on the fire hall that they constructed in 2008. The loan coincided with a 30-year lease agreement with the city that expires in 2038, when the loan was set to be paid off. VFD members are concerned about being able to obtain grants and other avenues of revenue with the land not being in the VFD’s name.
Pou and city attorney Pat Graham said the issue with deeding the property to the fire department goes back to the Patton Estate. The estate deeded the land to the city in the 1960s with the stipulation that the land, which also includes the old fire department and the Hull Civic Club, remain in the city’s name and not be transferred.
City council members seemed to have no objection to the VFD owning the land, but were unsure how to make that happen.
Graham said that VFD members could file a court case against the city to make the case in court as to whether or not the city could sell the land to them.
Another possible solution would be to revise the lease to a longer term since the VFD had paid off its loan, Graham said. He said the lease would require an end date, however, which could be as long as 99 years.
Yyokkia Lawson, who does not live inside the city limits, but attended the meeting as a concerned citizen, said that with a longer term lease, such as 50 or 99 years, the land would be considered to be owned by the VFD, even though it is technically in the city’s name. She said she deals with these issues in her work.
Firefighters were also concerned about being able to continue to use a building behind the old fire hall that serves as a kitchen, as well as a fire pit that they use for annual fundraisers.
Council members assured them that they had no interest in prohibiting or interfering with their use of these structures.
Council member Yvonne Davenport suggested that any modified lease agreement with the VFD also contain the kitchen building and fire pit to ensure they continue to have the use of them in the future.
Walton pointed out that several verbal agreements made between former city councils and the fire department had no documentation so the current council is unable to confirm those. One of these was work done on the civic club by the fire department in exchange for the current fire department land.
He said that any future actions will be documented and recorded during his tenure as mayor.
The mayor also asked the fire department to provide the council with the number of calls that they average within the city limits in comparison to their broader service area. Firefighters told him this would be hard to break down as calls are not separated within and without the city limits. They said they would speak with 911 Director Brenan Baird about the matter.
Council members stressed that a new city hall is part of their plan to increase the population of the city so that more tax dollars and other revenue can be brought in. The city’s current population stands at around 202, according to Walton.
Former Mayor Paul Elkins spoke to those present, saying that the key to growth is expanding the city and that without it, the city will not grow and revenue will not increase. He pointed out that he and his wife, Becky, have lived in the city for 51 years, and that not much had changed in all that time. Elkins said “about 15 years ago” there was a drive for expansion, but that it had collapsed with no progress being made.
