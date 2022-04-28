The closing of the Hwy. 281 bridge will not take place May 9 as originally scheduled.
County commission chairman Todd Higdon said he spoke Thursday with Brandon Ramey of the Georgia Department of Transportation and was informed a delay in the project.
“It seems there is a hold up in the state office with the letter to proceed,” wrote Higdon in an update to county commissioners. “Brandon stated that the closing scheduled for May 9th on Hwy. 281 will be delayed until further notice. The removal of signage will be taking place ASAP. Brandon was unsure as to when the project will begin, but stated it would probably be in early June after school has ended. Brandon will contact me with a update as soon as a start date is confirmed.”
(0) comments
