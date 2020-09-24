A major water line will be put in the ground within the next year so that the county can pull more water from Franklin County into the southern portion of Madison County.
The county industrial authority voted last week, with Pat Mahoney providing the lone “No” vote, to move forward with an approximate eight-mile water line project that will cost just over $2 million and be paid for with $1 million from an escrow account, which was arranged with Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) related to a separate water line, along with $180,000 in grant funds. Sales tax money approved by voters last year will be used and the IDA can also draw on an existing loan arrangement with the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA).
“This will allow the water system to work in a more north-south direction,” said IDA Executive Director Frank Ginn.
The 12-inch line will tie on to the county system at the Reserve at Rogers Mill Subdivision, then run down Rogers Mill Road to Hwy. 106, where it will tie back into an existing line at Hwy. 106 and Neese Diamond Hill Road.
An existing line down Hwy. 29 comes down Irwin Kirk Road to Hwy. 98, then to Brewer Phillips Road and Booger Hill Road, then back to Hwy. 29. The new line will provide a secondary route of water from the Hwy. 98 area down to the southern portion of the county.
“This will provide a secondary or alternative route on the north-south line, so if something fails on one of the lines, you’ll have redundancy,” said Ginn.
The IDA is also putting in a booster station to improve the flow of water from Franklin County. The executive director likened the efforts to improve water flow from Franklin County to running water through a long garden hose.
“If you run too much garden hose, you’re not going to have much water at the end,” he said about the need to improve the flow.
Meanwhile, the IDA is also adding a high-yield well at the Reserve at Rogers Mill as another water source.
With the GRP plant coming online as Madison County’s biggest water customer, the county water system has had a five-fold increase in water volume over the past year, now running about 35 million gallons of water a month, up from seven million.
Ginn said the installation of the new water line will take approximately nine months. He said the line should be operational next summer. Griffin Brothers, which installed the 12-mile, 12-inch line down Hwy. 72 to serve GRP, will handle the construction.
Ginn said he doesn’t have an estimate yet on how many residents might tie onto the new line, but he said residents of the area should see lower home insurance rates due to the improved water supply for fire protection.
