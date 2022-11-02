Madison County commissioners are planning to create a committee to study the best way to handle economic development in the county.
That committee has yet to be established, and the board is expected to discuss the matter again at its Nov. 7 meeting. But early plans include establishing a 10-person committee, with two members each from the county commissioners, industrial authority, board of education, chamber of commerce, as well as two citizens.
County clerk Christina Baxter attended the IDA’s Oct. 26 meeting and outlined the directives she’s received from the commissioners on establishing the committee.
Baxter said the BOC wants to review a host of issues related to economic development, including the organizational responsibilities for each department and official, to better facilitate commercial growth in county. This could even include a review of Madison County’s form of government.
She listed a number of questions the committee would consider, including what communications and organizational structure should be in place between the BOC, IDA, BOE and chamber? Do the current roles of the IDA and BOC need to be changed? What are each key player’s roles and responsibilities? Is the county water department most efficient under the IDA or should it be moved under the BOC? What would a new structure look like? Should the IDA be the leading agency for attracting new business and industry? What should be the communication structure for talks with potential industry and new business? Is the county’s current form of government effective?
Baxter said she wasn’t promoting any viewpoint, just presenting what the BOC has relayed to her.
“This isn’t my idea and I’m not here to argue it or defend it,” she said.
Industrial authority chairman Josh Chandler said the committee’s stated mission is to take a broad look at economic development in the county, but he said the tasks are specific and heavily targeted toward the IDA. And he said the proposed committee is too big for a narrow overview of the day-to-day work involving the IDA. He said committee members need to be “people who understand the roles, tasks and responsibilities” of what’s happening on a daily basis, not people brought in without any prior knowledge of how things work. He said he feels the establishment of the committee is “short-term goals parading as long-term planning.”
“The chamber board is all made up of citizens, and they’re already a non governmental entity, and I’m not trying to discredit public involvement, but pick two random citizens, they don’t know what happens day to day in here,” he said. “And to me I think we’re overloading — the board’s too big. I think that committee is too big… If you haven’t seen it firsthand, I don’t know how you could be effective in serving on a committee like that.”
IDA office manager Lisa Nash noted that the BOC and IDA were having joint meetings to discuss a variety of issues, but she noted that those meetings have quit happening.
“We were having collaboration meetings with the BOC, but those ceased months ago to work through some of these organizational and operational conversations, and that went away,” she said. “And it’s a shame it went away.”
Commissioner Dennis Adams attended the IDA meeting and said the BOC is interested in having a blend of representation on the committee.
“I think the intent was for everyone to have equal representation on it,” he said. “No one group was excluded from it.”
Chandler said the focus of the committee seems narrowly focused on the IDA.
“It seems like all the focus is on what’s the role of the BOC in relation to the IDA and the water department,” he said. “If we’re long-term planning, there’s a lot more in the county than just those. Why aren’t we looking at the sheriff’s department, the road department?”
Baxter said the board has talked about adding that.
“The study committee would even look at the structure of the government, if we need to change our complete structure,” she said.
Chandler said if the form of government is on the table, then that needs to take priority.
“That (form of government) needs to be the tip of the spear,” he said. “If you’re making a flow chart, what’s at the top? If we’re talking about changing the form of government, that needs to be the leading conversation. And then I’m all for a very broad group from the public, because you get different inputs.”
Adams said the study committee would simply be a recommending body, not a group with any voting power.
“This would be a study group to not determine what direction each one goes in, but to put recommendations and put them on the table and then collectively between the BOC, IDA, BOE and the Chamber, some end game would be determined from that,” said Adams. “But as far as having any legislative or governing authority, this committee does not have that. It was strictly to provide recommendations or suggestions.”
Chandler asked county attorney/IDA attorney Mike Pruett if committee meetings would be open to the public. Pruett said that any committee established by a group that falls under open meetings laws is open to the public.
Industrial authority executive director Frank Ginn suggested the chamber initiate the study instead of the BOC so that discussions could happen in private and committee members could be more free to speak their minds.
“People will be more candid in that than they will where anything is said is construed into the media,” he said. “And so, for me, if the goal is to look at long-term where do we want to go with the county and the chamber acts as the board and they invite two members of each group, I think you can have an open dialogue and more candid discussion than you can if you have a formal meeting and people won’t be candid.”
Pruett said that if that’s the case, then the chamber will need to take over all the organizational duties Baxter has held to this point on the matter, adding that the government bodies wouldn’t be determining who was involved. It would be up to the chamber.
In a separate matter, the industrial authority voted to formally ask the county commissioners to cover the expense of a cost overrun on a water line project to connect the Mize Road water system to the county’s main water system. The county received a $530,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDGB) for the project, but due to a sharp rise in the cost of materials, the project has exceeded original budget projections by $398,000.
The IDA is asking the BOC not to pull the money for the industrial authority’s sales tax revenues, which the group intends to use for other projects.
In a separate matter, Ginn met recently with planning director Christopher Roach and building inspections director Eddie Pritchett about working together on the permitting process for new development, so that all county departments are on the same page about what is required. Pruett attended the meeting and told the industrial authority that it was productive and informative. The board of commissioners and IDA have agreed that communications need to improve between departments. Earlier this year, SMI, a composite manufacturing business in Comer, received conflicting information from county inspections and the industrial authority regarding water to its expanded facilities. The county is now working to make sure such miscommunications don’t happen again.
The industrial authority also met in closed session to discuss potential real estate transactions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.