Madison County commissioners are planning to create a committee to study the best way to handle economic development in the county.

That committee has yet to be established, and the board is expected to discuss the matter again at its Nov. 7 meeting. But early plans include establishing a 10-person committee, with two members each from the county commissioners, industrial authority, board of education, chamber of commerce, as well as two citizens.

