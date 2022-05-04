The county sewer system in Hull needs to be improved to accommodate more commercial growth in the area.
Exactly what needs to be done remains a point of discussion.
The Hull sewer plant was established in the early 2000s, prior to the tenure of any current county leaders, who say that plant was put on elevated ground in a place that must be served by pumped sewage, rather than a gravity-flow system.
This hinders efforts to attract business to the Hull-Dogsboro area and leaves some existing businesses there without access to sewer services.
Leaders would like the plant put in a better locale, though correcting an old error would be costly. The county could also move its lift station by Ingles that pumps sewage to the plant to improve flow, also costly but less expensive than moving the plant.
Industrial authority executive director Frank Ginn suggested April 27 at the IDA’s monthly meeting that the group consider applying for a grant through the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and Department of Community Affairs (DCA) to move the lift station.
He noted that the sewer plant, which serves several businesses in the vicinity, including Ingles, is underutilized, with only 10,000-to-11,000 gallons of sewage a day pumped to the plant, which has a 50,000-gallon a day capacity. Ginn said moving the lift station will mean the county can boost the plant’s daily intake. Ginn also said county commissioners need to make sure that the large-tract properties near the plant are used for commercial development, not residential growth so that the sewer services boost the county’s tax base.
IDA chairman Josh Chandler said moving the lift station may not be the best long-term move.
“If we go down there and move the lift station and increase our collection ability, that just opens up another can of worms,” said Chandler. “What do you do with the capacity at the plant? Do we really want to spend money to expand the sewer plant where it’s at? Do you spend money on a plant that’s in the wrong place to start with? We’ll explore this option, but I don’t know that long term that’s going to be the best thing for the county to relocate that lift station. It sounds good today, but it’s probably just going to open up another problem.”
County commission chairman Todd Higdon, who is designated by county law to serve on the IDA as a member who only votes to break ties, said he has presented county commissioners with a list of potential projects to fund with the $5.8 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) money the county received from the federal government. He said he proposes $500,000 of that be used to address the Hull sewer system in some capacity. County commissioners will later determine if they want to allocate funds toward Hull sewer services. No votes were taken on the matter April 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.