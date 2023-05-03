County industrial authority members would like to see a business park on approximately 30 acres of county-owned property at Mill Creek Drive off Hwy. 72 in Hull near a county water tower.

The group once again discussed the tract of land April 26, noting the interest from two businesses in purchasing the same parcel of land at the property.

