County industrial authority members would like to see a business park on approximately 30 acres of county-owned property at Mill Creek Drive off Hwy. 72 in Hull near a county water tower.
The group once again discussed the tract of land April 26, noting the interest from two businesses in purchasing the same parcel of land at the property.
Verizon has requested a piece of 100’ by 100’ property for a 225-foot cell tower at the site. Meanwhile, CMC Industries, which provides large-scale North American poultry producers with chicken-loading equipment, is interested in establishing a 10,000-to-15,000 square foot warehouse and considering the property off Mill Creek Drive in the same spot as Verizon.
IDA chairman Ben Morris said Verizon is unwilling to do any revenue sharing. If the company leases other space on the pole, they wouldn’t be willing to share in any revenue or allow the county to review what other services may come in on the pole. Verizon offered $1,000 a month, with one year of pay up front. The company has agreed to a two-year construction timeline, so if they didn’t build within two years, the lease would be over. There would be a two-percent annual increase in the fees up to 30 years.
Commission chairman Todd Higdon said that if the tower could be put into a corner of the property, then both companies could be accommodated.
The IDA didn’t make any decisions on how the property will be divided or used, but more discussions are to come.
WATER DOWN PLANTER GUNNELL ROAD?
In a separate matter, a Planter Gunnell Road resident has requested that the county industrial authority run a water line from Neese-Commerce Road to his property, where he has a house and horses that would also drink the water. He has agreed to pay the approximately $30,000 in material costs for the 1,700-foot line, but the industrial authority would supply the labor in-house. It would be a dead-end line with two fire hydrants. IDA utility director Rodney Shubert said the total cost of the project would be about $60,000-to-$70,000 with the labor and materials included.
Higdon said the in-house labor could be handled if county employees could free up time to do it.
“If the customer agrees to buy the material, it would be my suggestion that we would supply the labor, because that will gain us that much more, and hopefully we’ll get that road filled out (with water run the entire length eventually),” said Higdon.
IDA member Marc Perry noted that the line would need enough water usage to keep from being a maintenance issue.
“It would take at least 10,000 gallons a month to keep that line active,” said Perry.
There is one residence between the property under consideration and Neese-Commerce Road.
“It would go past one tract,” said Higdon. “There’s tons more tracts to go, or potential.”
No action was taken on the request, and the matter will be discussed at a future meeting.
WATER TO CHICKEN FARM IN ELBERT COUNTY?
The IDA chairman said there’s a poultry operation in Elbert County near the Madison County line that needs water. The City of Elberton would not run a line the approximate 10 miles to supply the farm with water. The farm, which is approximately 1.5 miles from the Madison County water system, includes eight houses under construction.
“It’s a large poultry operation,” said Morris. “It would be high water use.”
The authority spent time discussing whether Madison County could serve a farm outside of the county.
The group ultimately seemed to agree, though no vote was taken, that if the City of Elberton wants to run a water line from the county line to the farmer, then the IDA could supply water to the operation, with Elberton buying the water from Madison County at the county line and then selling that water to the poultry farm owner. Madison County would not construct any lines in Elbert County or have any responsibility for the maintenance of the lines in another county.
County attorney Mike Pruett said county leaders may want to consider the bigger picture when considering individual water requests.
“All of this business of just running a water line because one guy 10 miles away wants one — development follows water and sewer,” said Pruett. “And that’s why you’re having a study done, I assume, to try and match that to your comp plan, to your zoning ordinance and figure out where you want development and where you don’t.”
FEEDMILL EXTENSION
The authority is planning a tie-in between the county water system and the Columbia Feed Mill private well system off Hwy. 72, and the county has applied for federal grants to fund the project. Madison County should learn near the end of the summer if it will receive the grant funding. The tie-in will provide a new water source for the county, provide better fire protection at the feed mill and provide more water for other development that might locate in that area.
Morris said that if the federal grants aren’t awarded, then the IDA will approach the county commissioners about using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money for the project. The county will go ahead and do as much preparation for the project as allowable while federal officials consider the grant application. ARPA money must be spent by 2026. Higdon said he’s waiting on commissioners to decide exactly how the county’s $5.8 million in ARPA funds will be spent.
WAFFLE HOUSE TO HULL?
Shubert said Waffle House is considering the purchase of the bank next to Family Dollar on Hwy. 29 across the road from Ingles.
“We’ve been working on it to get them a price,” said Shubert regarding what sewer services would cost.
Higdon said the county is looking at how sewer upgrades there could serve more than just one customer.
The old bank would be torn down for the restaurant to be constructed.
WATER-SEWER STUDY
IDA members have had numerous discussions about renovating old wells in the county to help boost the county’s water supply. There was some talk April 26 about restoring a well at Rolling Oaks Subdivision to tie on to the county system.
Perry suggested the group hold off on spending any money on such restoration projects until a water-sewer study commissioned by the BOC is completed.
“We all want to be more water independent, but I want to make sure we’re going in the right direction to get there,” said Perry.
Morris said he would like to have some negotiations with out-of-county water suppliers who currently sell water to the county to try and increase the amount available, if needed, to meet growing demand.
SEWER SERVICE TO SHOPPING COMPLEX
Morris said plans are moving forward for connecting the Hwy. 29 shopping center north of the red light at Dogsboro to the county sewer system in Hull. The sewer system, which was established a couple of decades ago, has noteworthy design problems, and the IDA has long discussed how to remedy the issues and boost sewer services in the area. Michelle Mason, the owner of the shopping center, is having to work with engineers to design an onsite system at the shopping complex that makes it compatible with the county system.
“They have a plan that will work and she is willing to move forward and pay for it,” said Morris.
OTHER BUSINESS
Piedmont Water Company, the business that serves the City of Colbert with water, has been performing maintenance and needed to purchase water from the county recently.
“We’ve been able to sell them a decent amount of water last month,” said Morris. “We had a chance to sell some water for a change instead of buying it and bringing it in.”
Morris said Treadwell-Tamplin & Co. should have the IDA’s 2022 audit completed soon. He said McNair, McLemore, Middlebrooks and Co., the firm working with the BOC on the countywide audit, will review the IDA audit and share what that firm needs to complete future audits for the industrial authority. The IDA is moving on from Treadwell-Tamplin & Co., which has had significant delays in recent years completing audits.
The IDA approved a purchasing policy to allow the utility director to make purchases for the water and sewer system for up to $5,000 without having to bring the purchase to the authority for a vote.
A One-Georgia Grant for the ag center for $150,000 has been finalized. The IDA served as a “pass-through” agency for state funds to be used at the upcoming ag center, which will begin with a livestock housing facility for students.
