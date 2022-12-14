Frank Ginn and the county industrial authority agreed to part ways, with Ginn receiving $40,000 in compensation for stepping aside as the group’s executive director.
The separation agreement signed by both parties reads as follows: “IDBA hereby renders to employee the sum of $40,000 in full satisfaction of all claims he has or may have against any of the releases, including but not limited to payment for accrued leave time and loss of future pay and benefits, for which employee shall be solely responsible, and employee shall indemnify releases, for payment and any and all sums due for taxes, FICA, and other payments due as a result thereof. Employee shall also be compensated for the pay period ending December 3, 2022.”
The industrial authority approved the separation agreement by a 4-0 vote Dec. 2, and Ginn, who also serves as the State Senator for District 47, added his signature to it this past week.
“I was proud to have the unanimous vote of my board on the separation agreement,” said Ginn last week. “I was proud that members of my board said, ‘Hey, he’s doing what we want him to do and for that we’re not going to mistreat him. We want to be fair.’”
In exchange for the compensation, Ginn tendered his resignation effective immediately and agreed to a “covenant not to sue,” releasing the authority from “all actions, causes of action, suits, debts, dues, sums of money, accounts, damages, judgments, claims and demands.”
In a November commissioners’ meeting, county commission chairman Todd Higdon asked for the IDA to fire Ginn. He said at that meeting that the director had “run amok,” mishandling county matters. He asked commissioners to support him in seeking to remove the IDA director. He noted that the IDA serves at the pleasure of the BOC and can be replaced. Commissioner Dennis Adams said at the November meeting that Ginn isn’t getting the job done and was spending money without the authority understanding why. Adams made a motion to ask the authority to remove Ginn from the position, but that motion died due to a lack of a second.
Josh Chandler, who has served as the IDA’s chairman but who is resigning from his position with the authority effective Dec. 31, spoke this week about the separation agreement. Chandler said the BOC put the authority in a bad position. The IDA serves at the pleasure of the BOC, and Chandler said that it became apparent due to actions at the BOC table that there needed to be a change, but he said Ginn had not done anything that the IDA felt warranted his firing. Chandler said there were “a lot of things that factor into that (the $40,000 settlement).” He said the authority aimed to not “pull the carpet out from under him financially” with the separation.
“Had the actions of the BOC at their November meeting not happened, we wouldn’t be looking to terminate Frank,” said Chandler. “In our discussions, we looked at this as not a termination. There’s an apparent need for there to be a parting of ways, but how can we do it respectful of the things, that in our mind were no wrong doing?”
Chandler said Ginn has done a lot for Madison County.
“He has done a tremendous amount for the county that most people will never know about,” said Chandler, who thanked Ginn for his work with the authority.
Chandler added that Ginn remains a state senator and the separation agreement helps the county stay on good terms with an elected official that will be needed to help the county.
“A lot of people harp on that position (state senator) as a negative, but I can tell you it’s done a tremendous amount for the county and its water system with the contacts he’s had on the state level handling problems, getting us through issues,” said Chandler, noting Ginn’s dual role as senator and IDA director. “I don’t want any of us to have a hesitation that when we call Frank for assistance next time that he says, ‘You know what, they treated me wrong, not going to help.’ Because he’s still an elected official and we need to have good relationships with our elected officials.”
Ginn said last week after the resignation that he still aims to help Madison County as its state senator.
A study committee has been formed to determine the best way for the county to handle economic development. That includes a review of the function of the IDA and its executive director’s position. Whether and when Ginn’s position may be filled remains up in the air at the moment. However, two other employees are leaving the IDA office, office manager Lisa Nash and financial clerk Kathy Keene. Nash has already left, but Keene has agreed to a month more on the job to help the IDA through a time of transition, Chandler said. The IDA is advertising for replacements for both positions.
