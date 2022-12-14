Frank Ginn and the county industrial authority agreed to part ways, with Ginn receiving $40,000 in compensation for stepping aside as the group’s executive director.

The separation agreement signed by both parties reads as follows: “IDBA hereby renders to employee the sum of $40,000 in full satisfaction of all claims he has or may have against any of the releases, including but not limited to payment for accrued leave time and loss of future pay and benefits, for which employee shall be solely responsible, and employee shall indemnify releases, for payment and any and all sums due for taxes, FICA, and other payments due as a result thereof. Employee shall also be compensated for the pay period ending December 3, 2022.”

