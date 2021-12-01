Industrial authority members would like to see more balance in how tax revenues from commercial development are split between government entities.
The IDA spent $4.7 million to run a water line from Elbert County to Georgia Renewable Power (GRP). GRP paid roughly $2.4 million in taxes to the county last year and will pay $2.14 million this year, according to tax commissioner Lamar Dalton.
Meanwhile, the IDA will pay $292,043 in debt service payments in 2022 for the water line to serve GRP, while it received $85,000 in tax revenues from the plant this year. The county school system and county commission receive the rest of the revenue without any of the infrastructure debt burden.
“Are we going to try and pursue anything with the county and the board of education to try and help our debt service?” IDA member Marc Perry asked his fellow board members Nov. 24.
IDA chairman Josh Chandler said he anticipates another meeting with the county commission as a follow-up to one held recently at the library.
Perry said the schools and the county benefit from the investment, but the IDA is hamstrung by the debt.
“I think anybody, if you asked them if they would invest $4 million to get $24 million over 10 years, they would think that was a pretty good deal,” he said. “But the man that signed the note on it got $850,000 over that 10 years.”
Perry said the IDA needs to work with the other governing authorities before moving forward on future projects.
“In future projects, we need to have some kind of structure up front that this business will bring this amount of money,” he said.
SEAGRAVES MILL LAKE
In another matter, Madison County’s Seagraves Lake has been significantly drained, but the county industrial authority isn’t done talking about the plight of the lake, which has upset citizens in the area who see the private lake as a county treasure.
The dam, which the county owns, at the lake is classified as Category I, or unsafe, since there’s a home near the dam that is considered to have potentially life-threatening impact if the dam fails.
“Right now, under the Georgia law to be a high hazard dam you’re either over 25-feet in height or over 100-acre feet in volume of water,” said IDA executive director Frank Ginn, who is also the District 47 State Senator.
The dam at Seagraves Lake is 34.9 feet tall. And the actual volume of water is a matter the IDA is seeking to determine.
“We’re pulling the water down to get a better feel of how much volume of water is there,” said Ginn. “If you don’t know how much water there is, you’re not going to be able to do the volume calculations.”
Ginn said he is meeting this week with the new state manager over safe dams in Georgia to discuss the situation.
He’s also planning to introduce legislation to require those wanting to locate a structure in a designated dam breach zone to meet “hardened structure” standards to withstand flooding.
“We all benefit by having reservoirs in the state,” said Ginn. “For me, the concept of the bill is if you have an existing structure that’s a category II, a non-high-hazard dam, then if somebody will pay for the breach zone downstream of that, then we’re not saying you can’t build there. But just like we have in the hurricane areas, you have to build a hardened structure that would not lose somebody’s life if the dam were to breach.”
Ginn added that there are “hundreds of these dams around the state.”
AG CENTER
Ginn said the industrial authority is meeting with the Department of Community Affairs this week to discuss allocating $150,000 in One Georgia money for a proposed ag center in the county. He noted that the county is one of the primary ag-producing counties in Georgia and that an ag center is in line with business development for the county.
ROGERS MILL WELL
In a separate matter, a well at Rogers Mill that the IDA has planned to bring online as a water source is now showing high iron content after readings last year didn’t show problems. A water filtration system may be considered.
WATER CUSTOMERS
Madison County has 1,580 water customers and sold over 33 million gallons in November to commercial and residential accounts. Ginn noted that he visited GRP recently and the company was using 900 gallons per minute during his visit. “I think they’re running wide open,” he said.
FEDERAL MONEY
Madison County commissioners agreed recently to allocate $2.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding to infrastructure upgrades, and the IDA has submitted a request to the state for another $7.5 million from a pool of federal funds that will be distributed by the state. The IDA is awaiting a response on the request. Ginn noted that the state has received many requests from governments throughout the state.
POTENTIAL DONATION
Ginn said he spoke with a local resident who has made a lot in investments and now needs to pay considerable taxes on those earnings. The resident said he’d like to make a contribution to his local community instead of sending the money to the federal government. And Ginn said that if the contribution is squared with the resident’s tax consultants, then the IDA could serve as a conduit between the citizen and local fire departments. The money would go to assist volunteer services with gear and equipment needs.
