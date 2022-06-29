Madison County leaders are taking action to boost in-county water production from wells.
The county industrial development authority (IDA) is planning to install water filtration systems at high-producing wells that can’t currently be used due to high iron and manganese content. The filtered water could then be used in the county water system, which serves 1,687 customers.
The authority wants to reduce the county’s dependence on out-of-county water by accessing more in-county well water, which reduces the overall cost of water for the county. The IDA purchased a total of 52.7 million gallons of water in January from out-of-county sources, but that figure dropped to 41.2 million gallons purchased in May. That reduction coincided with the authority beginning to draw water from a well at Rogers Mill in March. The authority saw its in-county well production rise from 5.6 million gallons in January to 10.3 million gallons in May.
The group wants to continue adding wells as water sources and is seeking to work with citizens with wells producing 100 gallons per minute or more. Property owners whose wells are used would then be paid perhaps thousands per month depending on the usage. Property owners with high-producing wells who are interested in having their wells used as a county source can contact the IDA at 706-795-9865 for more information about a potential arrangement. The industrial authority plans to establish a checklist on what would be required of a suitable well.
Meanwhile, the industrial authority plans to install water-filtration systems on wells it already owns, such as at James Holcomb Road off Hwy. 72, which is a high-yield well but one with high mineral content. A well filtration system and structure for that system will cost around $100,000, and the authority discussed spending $200,000 for water filtration at its meeting June 22. The group agreed to give IDA executive director Frank Ginn and chairman Josh Chandler the authority to move forward with water filtration negotiations with a provider.
The IDA also talked briefly about sewer services in the Hull area. The system in Hull was established in the early 2000s and is not in a good location, since it is at an elevated level and sewage must be pumped to it, rather than flowed by gravity. The sewer lift station off Glenn Carrie Road at Ingles is also not in a good locale, and the IDA is considering moving it to improve efficiency and allow more sewer customers to tie on. But the board of commissioners will ultimately decide whether anything happens to improve sewer services in Hull, because it controls the purse strings, which include federal funds the board has yet to allocate. Sewer services are necessary to attract businesses to the area. And some already established businesses off Hwy. 29 also want to tap on to the system but haven’t been able due to the gravity flow issues.
Authority members also talked with commissioners Dennis Adams and Derek Doster, who attended the June 22 meeting, about coordination between the IDA and BOC on regulations related to water services in the county. The county commissioners approved a moratorium on rezonings and property splits until Nov. 19 as the county works to address its regulations related to growth. This includes requirements on developers who want to tie in to the county water system. The commissioners want the IDA to be involved in the zoning approval process as it relates to water availability and requirements to tying on to the county system.
There has been some discussion of requiring developers to tie on to county water if the development is within a certain distance of a county line. Mike Pruett, who serves as both the BOC and IDA attorney, said a county can require developers to tie on to sewer systems due to health concerns, but not water systems.
In other matters, the group approved its officers, with Chandler remaining the IDA chairman, Ben Morris named as vice-chairman and Jean Mullis named the authority’s treasurer. Lisa Nash remains the IDA secretary.
The IDA also met in closed session to discuss real estate.
