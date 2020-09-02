The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority (IDA) has received several new county water requests recently.
The IDA heard about the requests at its regular monthly meeting last week.
About 10 homeowners in the Reserve at Roger’s Mill subdivision have applied since the IDA is bringing the subdivision’s well online with the county’s water system. Administrative assistant Lisa Nash said there have also been several requests from residents in the Wesley Chapel area and that they expect about 27 new applications to come in within the next month from new construction in the county.
In other action, the authority voted to keep the 2020 millage rate the same as last year’s at one mill. Despite not raising the mill rate, Director Frank Ginn and other authority members acknowledged that there will be an increase in tax revenue due an increase in the county digest. He recommended that any extra tax revenue be put toward debt funding.
Ginn told the board that he and commissioner Derek Doster are working to finalize a water line connection agreement with Jackson County to purchase up to 500,000 gallons of water per day at a cost of $2.35 per 1,000 gallons.
Ginn said this will provide another source of water and that the connection will not require a pump station. In addition, a connection with Jackson County will provide additional water for fire flow in that area, he noted.
“My plan for the (water) system is not to run out of water,” Ginn said.
The authority also discussed that frequent rain, plus a month-long downtime by the Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) plant had provided a break in water needs this summer.
Ginn said he hoped the IDA will have a robust system in place by next summer with the new projects they are working on.
They also discussed that the IDA currently carries an $11 million debt for “very limited infrastructure” because of poor planning by previous leaders.
“We’re trying to be good stewards going forward,” Chairman Josh Chandler said.
