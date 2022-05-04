Seagraves Lake didn’t turn into the county water source past leaders envisioned.
Instead, it’s been a point of frustration for current leaders, who have wondered how to free county taxpayers from the liability of owning the lake’s dam, since the lake isn’t a viable water source for the county.
The lake is privately owned, and the industrial authority has sought to give ownership of the dam back to lake owners, who have been frustrated by the demise of the lake viewed by many as a county treasure.
The dam is deemed a safety hazard by the state government, since a home in the spillway could suffer loss of life if the dam is ever breached. The IDA has struggled for years with the opposing objectives of meeting state regulations while also maintaining the lake.
County industrial authority executive director Frank Ginn told the IDA last week that he and IDA chairman Josh Chandler have met with property owners and may have “an exit strategy” and a way to meet state requirements with the lake not at full pool, but still a lake.
Ginn explained that the lake has been drained enough to do a topographical survey of the bottom of the lake for a cost of roughly $3,000, and property owners have agreed to split the cost with the industrial authority.
“There were assumptions made about the volume of water in in the lake,” said Ginn. “Now we’ll know exactly what that is and we can do the math to figure out what it’s going to take to keep the lake level at this height.”
Ginn said the height of the dam will need to be taken down several feet, perhaps three to five feet. Once the spillway threat is mitigated, the dam could be transferred back to private hands.
“I don’t know exactly how or why the authority (years ago) got into it, but this is an option and a good viable way for us to see an exit strategy,” said Ginn.
Chandler said the cost of a topography study is small compared to the benefit of solving the longstanding issue.
“If we do the topo, we can build the lake back and meet the standards of the safe dams,” said Chandler. “It still may be a lot less lake than what they’ve got. But based on our conversations, some lake is better than no lake.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.