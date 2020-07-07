The county industrial development and building authority (IDA) unanimously agreed to sign a sewer system consent order with the Environmental Protection Division (EPD) at their monthly meeting last week so they can increase the waste water that the plant takes in from the Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) plant in Colbert.
The consent order agrees to provide the EPD with an updated design development report of the sewer plant over the next 90 days.
The IDA took this action so it can continue to take in 25,000 gallons of process water, termed “industrial wastewater” in the consent order, and more importantly, so that once the EPD accepts the new design development report, the sewer system will be allowed to take in up to 40,000 gallons per day of this water from GRP, according to IDA Director Frank Ginn.
The county-operated sewer system in Hull provides sewer service to a handful of nearby businesses, including Ingles, Family Dollar, CVS, the Golden Pantry and Bill’s BBQ. The plant handles about 10,000 gallons of sewage from these businesses each day, Ginn said, and has had a tough time operating in the black.
Last September, GRP approached Ginn about allowing them to truck 25,000 of the plant’s process water for disposal in the sewer system’s wastewater pond. Ginn said he worked with the local Athens EPD office and after an analysis of the water from GRP was approved, the plant began trucking in its waste water to the sewer system’s wastewater pond at a cost of $25 per 1,000 gallons, or about $625 per day.
Ginn said that GRP pays a premium for this service, which in turn helps the sewer system operate in the black while also making the debt service payments.
The water from the pond is disposed of through the plant’s land-application system, called a spray field, and not processed through the plant with the sewage water.
In May, GRP requested to increase the amount of water it delivers to the plant to 40,000 gallons per day.
Ginn said after several discussions with both the local and the Atlanta EPD offices, the EPD agreed to allow the IDA to take more waste water from GRP, providing it signed a consent order.
Ginn said he and IDA attorney Mke Pruett had worked with the EPD to try to avoid calling the document a “consent order” due to its negative connotation, but eventually agreed to a final draft of the document.
“We have not done anything to violate our permit (for the wastewater system),” Ginn said.
Ginn said the 40,000 gallons of water from GRP would put the plant at its 50,000 maximum capacity.
Carter Engineering will perform the design development report update at a cost of $3,500. The board also noted that there may also be some ancillary costs of a few hundred dollars if a soil analysis of the drip field is required.
IDA chairman Josh Chandler also noted that he didn’t like signing a consent order due to the terminology in the document, but all agreed it would be a positive move revenue-wise for the sewer system.
Ginn said the wastewater pond will be tested once a week to make sure it continues to meet the required standards.
Also during the meeting, it was noted that GRP paid $66,335.40 for water service for the May billing period, less late fees. Those late fees were paid in late June, according to executive assistant Lisa Nash.
