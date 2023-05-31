Madison County may have a Waffle House some time in 2024 off Hwy. 29 in Hull.
“Waffle House is in looking into acquiring the old Truist Bank property in hopes of putting a new restaurant on that site,” said industrial authority chairman Ben Morris at the authority’s May 24 meeting.
Morris and the IDA met with two Waffle House representatives at that meeting to discuss tying the restaurant to the authority’s Hull sewer system. A connection will involve boring a sewer line under Hwy. 29 to hook up to the existing line on the Ingles side of the road.
County commission chairman Todd Higdon suggested that the county cover the cost of running the line under the road, since the line can be used by the county to serve more businesses than just Waffle House, which will tear down the existing bank building and construct a restaurant.
“I feel the bore under Hwy. 29 and then the 200 feet to get us to that manhole needs to be the county’s responsibility,” said Higdon. “Anything future will be traveling that line. By us owning that (the line under Hwy. 29) anything in the future that wants to tap to it, we have a right because it belongs to us and not Waffle House or any private individual.”
The restaurant will be responsible for installing sewer infrastructure on its own property and making sure it complies with county regulations. This includes putting a sewer lift station — which is used to move wastewater from lower to higher elevation — on the back of its property. County leaders would like the lift station to have the capacity to serve other businesses, not just Waffle House. The size of the lift station is still being negotiated. When completed, the lift station will be deeded to the county, which will maintain it.
Waffle House representative Ken Williams, who anticipated about 1,100 gallons of wastewater a day from the business, said the restaurant aims to open at the Hull location some time in 2024.
IDA members agreed clearer guidelines are needed on when and how sewer connections can happen in the county, so decisions can be rooted in established criteria. The county commissioners recently approved a water and sewer study, and the county is in the process of updating its guidelines on a wide range of planning matters.
NO ACTION ON CELL TOWER
In a separate matter, the authority agreed May 24 not to take any action on a proposal by Verizon to place a 225-foot cell tower on IDA-owned property off Hwy. 72 near the authority’s water tank. Verizon offered to pay $12,000 per year to use the property for the tower, with a two-percent increase each year. IDA members noted that the contract was written in terms favorable for Verizon and they questioned whether the tower would be worthwhile for the county. IDA member Marc Perry noted that the county has emergency radio services on the water tank at the property and that the cell tower could interfere with that. He said the contract drafted by Verizon includes a clause for moving anything that blocks the cell tower’s signal, and he doesn’t want to see the county have to move the water tank to meet Verizon’s needs.
“In my opinion, it’s going to be more trouble than it’s worth to us,” said Perry.
Higdon agreed that Verizon “probably needs to find a new site.”
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT STUDY
Morris noted that the county commissioners formed a study committee to determine if any changes are needed in how the county approaches economic development. The committee recently presented its recommendations to the BOC and suggested that the IDA focus on economic development, with a separate board established to oversee county water services. Morris said that if such changes are implemented by the BOC, then more people will be needed to serve on governing boards in the county. The IDA is currently one member short. Morris urged citizens to consider serving and to reach out to any IDA member to learn about what such service entails.
“I'll be happy to share my experiences and what can we work on here,” said Morris, who can be reached at bmorris@madisonco.us. “It's a great time to serve. We're at a great place for the county. If you have any desire to have an impact on the future of the county, now's the time to get involved. We're headed in a great direction I believe. And so, again, we will need people to volunteer their time and serve on these boards as we head in that direction.”
