The county industrial authority talked Tuesday about developing a water line extension policy.
The group met at Jackson EMC off Hwy. 29 to talk about big-picture matters, and IDA executive director Frank Ginn suggested the group develop a policy on how the authority should handle partnerships with developers for water line extensions that serve strategic aims for county water services.
For instance, Ginn asked whether it’s worthwhile for the county to extend water services 1,900 feet off Hwy. 29 and down Wildcat Bridge Road to serve a small development if the developer is willing to cover the cost of materials, while the IDA covers the cost of labor. Ginn said the county will eventually need water down Wildcat Bridge Road. So, he said it makes sense to partner with a developer to go ahead and serve the development rather than miss out on those water customers when a line is eventually placed down that road. He said such a move allows the county to extend its system at a lower cost than if it didn’t have developers covering some of the cost, too. Ginn used Wildcat Bridge Road as an example of how a line-extension policy could help the IDA expand services. Future water line extensions would be dictated by the availability of funding for the IDA to cover such costs, but Ginn said it would be good to have a policy in place for when funds are available.
County attorney Mike Pruett noted that water line expansion needs to be in line with the county’s overall land use planning, which aims not to have spot development in rural areas.
Ginn said the IDA established water services in the Harrison area several years ago, adding that the area hasn’t been overrun with subdivisions since then.
Pruett said the criteria for approving cost-sharing for water line extensions must be clearly defined so the county can defend decisions on who gets cost-sharing help and who doesn’t.
No action was taken on a water line extension policy or any other matters Tuesday.
In a separate matter, the authority agreed to seek funding help from the county commissioners on covering the cost of a water line project connecting the Mize Road (Commerce area) water system to the county’s main system. The IDA received a Community Development Block Grant (CDGB) of $530,000 for the project, but due to inflation in the cost of materials, that project is now $370,000 over original projections. The IDA will ask the BOC to cover the cost overrun.
In another matter, IDA members asked Ginn to provide some cost estimates on getting a new well established at the old James Holcomb Road well site, which was abandoned by the authority years ago, prior to any current members’ time with the group. An old drill bit sits in the abandoned well, and the IDA will need to pay roughly $20,000 to drill a new well at the site. Ginn said the well is at a high-yielding site and could produce 360 gallons per minute, but water from the well is also high in mineral content. So a filtration system is needed before that well could be tied to the county system as a new water source. That system would require a structure to house the filtration unit. The IDA has already purchased filtration equipment at a cost of $50,000, which could be used at the James Holcomb site or elsewhere. IDA member Marc Perry said there are too many unknowns about the project to proceed at the moment. He said he’d like firm dollar figures from Ginn before approving any more expenses. Ginn agreed to get more figures for the group.
Industrial authority members also discussed the need to find a new auditor. They expect to have the 2021 audit in hand by the end of November. Ginn suggested the authority consider hiring Chris Hollifield with Rushton, LLC out of Gainesville.
