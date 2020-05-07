Industrial Authority Director Frank Ginn is concerned that the county water system will not have enough water at its current levels to meet demand, particularly during the summer as it turns hot and dry.
Ginn, who was hired as director around Labor Day two years ago, said this has been his chief concern since he began the job.
He said he has been working with the industrial authority to identify and utilize new sources of water, including ground water through existing private wells, such as one in a subdivision on Roger’s Mill Road that produces 200-gallons of water per minute (which is currently undergoing the permitting process) and by purchasing additional water from Jackson, Athens-Clarke and Franklin County. The IDA also purchases water from Elberton to help supply the renewable power plant in Colbert.
He said he is also working with the Environmental Protection Division (EPD) to look at ways to increase water supply.
The industrial authority agreed last week to purchase 50-feet of property on Irvin Kirk Road to install two booster pumps to increase their water usage from Franklin County. He said the project will cost about $200,000 to complete.
Ginn said he is also working with the authority and with the water and sewer staff to address the deficiencies in the system.
He noted that the county water and sewer system missed a testing date last July that is required annually by the EPD.
Ginn told the authority last week that he had received a non-compliance letter from the EPD about the testing. He said they will likely have to run an ad in The Journal about the non-compliance and include a note on upcoming water bills.
He said the lack of testing did not mean that the system does not meet the EPD standards, just that the required testing was not done.
Ginn also said several hundred new radio read transmitters for the water meters had not been installed as they should have been.
In other news, he said the Georgia Renewal Power (GRP) plant has been trucking its wastewater to the county’s sewage plant in Hull to be processed.
He said GRP and the IDA are working on a solution that will both clear GRP’s debt to the IDA and improve the water system and he commended the plant’s efforts. GRP owes about $301,000 in construction costs, including late fees, Ginn said.
The company is up to date on its monthly water bill.
