The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority will hold a called meeting Friday Nov. 18, at 8:30 a.m. at the Jackson EMC office off Hwy. 29.
The lone agenda item is “to discuss or deliberate upon the appointment, employment, compensation, hiring, disciplinary action or dismissal, or periodic evaluation or rating of a public officer or employee.”
The agenda doesn’t say whether the matter will be discussed in open or closed session, but discussions of personnel matters are allowed behind closed doors. The agenda also doesn’t specify what will be discussed. However, the employment of IDA executive director Frank Ginn was a focal point of last week’s county commissioners’ meeting, with BOC chairman Todd Higdon and District 1 commissioner Dennis Adams both calling on the industrial authority to fire Ginn.
