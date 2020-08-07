County industrial authority (IDA) members agreed last week to proceed with a water line project with an estimated price tag of at least $1.1 million that will allow them to purchase more water from Franklin County and to utilize water from a well on Roger’s Mill Road.
The IDA recently agreed to install a booster station on Irvin Kirk Road related to the project.
IDA Director Frank Ginn said the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) loan agreement modification and scope modification will allow them to use remaining funds from from Georgia Renewable Power’s (GRP) $1 million escrow account and some GEFA loan funds to get more water and serve more people while also staying within the confines of the IDA’s budget. He said the project could add a potential of a million gallons per day to the county water system.
Ginn said the IDA will need to decide on what size line to install and where that line will go.
Also last week, the IDA agreed to continue to make its GEFA loan payments for the rest of the year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, GEFA has offered deferral of payments with zero interest accrued for six months to help out local governments, Ginn said. The IDA decided to continue to make its payments to pay down the loan principal during this period.
