The county industrial development authority will keep its tax rate the same in 2022, with the increase in property tax revenues going to help cover the Mize Road water line cost.

The IDA has long levied a tax of one mill. Last year, one mill generated $868,450 in property tax revenues, but assessment increases and new construction significantly boosted the county’s tax digest (overall property value) this year. And the IDA will generate $1,023,258 in property tax revenue in 2022, an increase of $154,808 over 2021 and $306,149 more than in 2020.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.