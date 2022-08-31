The county industrial development authority will keep its tax rate the same in 2022, with the increase in property tax revenues going to help cover the Mize Road water line cost.
The IDA has long levied a tax of one mill. Last year, one mill generated $868,450 in property tax revenues, but assessment increases and new construction significantly boosted the county’s tax digest (overall property value) this year. And the IDA will generate $1,023,258 in property tax revenue in 2022, an increase of $154,808 over 2021 and $306,149 more than in 2020.
The industrial authority can levy up to two mills in taxes, and earlier this year — prior to the assessments being mailed out — a couple of county commissioners urged the IDA to consider boosting its tax rate to two mills to provide more revenue for infrastructure, which is viewed as necessary to accommodate commercial growth to lessen the tax burden on homeowners.
The industrial authority opted not to increase its rate, but group members said the additional revenue is necessary to cover a shortfall in funding for the Mize Road water project. A grant for that project was awarded in 2020, but the cost of installing the water line has risen dramatically due to the rise in prices for materials.
The county commissioners recently awarded a contract of $375,925 to Dale Construction out of Maysville to install about 9,200 feet of water line from the Blacks Creek Church Road/Mize Road area to the county’s “60 system” (the term used for its main water system). This will tie the isolated western Madison County system, which is served by Commerce, to county lines and provide further connection between Madison County and Commerce, with water able to flow both ways. The Mize system has issues with water sitting too long in pipes, which creates health hazards. The county received a Community Development Block Grant (CDGB) from the state for $529,000 to connect the Mize Road area to the county’s main system, a project with a total cost of about $900,000.
The additional $154,808 in property tax revenues in 2022 will go toward covering the costs of the Mize system.
“I think leaving ours (mill rate) alone in light of the digest increase as we talked about with the projects going on, it’s a good thing to have that coming in, but it’s already spent,” said IDA chairman Josh Chandler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.