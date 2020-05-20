The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority will meet at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 26 via Zoom.
Contact Lisa Nash for a meeting registration link at lisa@madisoncountyga.org.
Agenda items include:
•Review meeting minutes
•Review financials for April
•Utility director’s report: a.) Billing Report – April 2020; b.) water requests; c.) sewer requests
•Chairman’s reports
•Executive director’s report: a.) GEFA – Second Modification for Loan No. DW2017026; b.) Scoggins property
•Around the director’s table
•Personnel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.