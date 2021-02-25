Madison County leaders will soon talk about water rates for the county water system.
The county industrial authority was without executive director Frank Ginn, chairman Josh Chandler and member Marc Perry Tuesday. So the group held a brief meeting and didn’t take any major actions.
The authority will soon talk about what rates are needed to run a growing water system, a topic that can be expected at the group’s March meeting.
New county commission chairman Todd Higdon was on hand for Tuesday’s meeting. The county BOC chairman also serves in his role as a non-voting member of the IDA, providing a link from the BOC to the IDA. Higdon noted that any added debts for the IDA will put pressure on the group to raise its rate structure.
In a separate matter, member Pat Mahoney noted that the authority has a 2021 budget for the IDA, but no budget has been finalized for the water services department for this year. Acting chairman Jeff Dillard said the group would talk with Ginn and Chandler about getting that done quickly.
“We’re going to get dinged by auditor if don’t move quickly,” said Higdon.
Also Tuesday, the BOC chairman told board members that having the county finance office handle IDA payroll has created more work for both the finance office and the IDA staff. He suggested that the industrial authority staff handle that once again.
The group also briefly discussed the implementation of an online payment system for county water customers, which will allow the county to deliver e-statements to customers.
Higdon said the county now has online billing for EMS and he said the county government is looking at consolidating all credit card payments into one service, which could give the county a lower rate for credit card billing. He suggested the IDA take part in that, too.
