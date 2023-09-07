Waffle House recently made headway to opening its first restaurant in the county.
The company has been looking at acquiring the old Truist Bank property off Hwy. 29 in Hull for a new restaurant.
With a move by the Industrial Development and Building Authority last Wednesday, that restaurant is closer to becoming a reality.
At its meeting, the IDBA approved the execution of a sewer availability agreement that confirms sewer service for Waffle House with a connection to the authority’s Hull sewer system.
The agreement includes an $80,000 commitment from Waffle House, as well as the company’s responsibilities of constructing improvements for sewer infrastructure and clearing trees for easement access. The agreement indicates that the authority’s responsibilities will include the installation of a municipal capacity lift station to access Waffle House via a gravity sewer manhole; connection of the lift station to the manhole; ownership and maintenance of sewer infrastructure; and the securing of easements, permits and approvals.
Ken Williams, representative for Waffle House, said the company would like to close on the property no later than Nov. 15, but preferably by Oct. 15. The closing date is contingent upon receiving easement access from Ingles. The IDBA and Waffle House have not received official documentation of easement access from Ingles, but county attorney Mike Pruett said he has not received any objection from the grocery store so far. Next steps will be to follow up with Ingles on the documentation.
Williams said that if all goes according to plan, Waffle House expects to start construction in May with the restaurant opening by Sept. 1, 2024.
In other business, IDBA chairman Ben Morris said that the authority will have a joint meeting with the Board of Commissioners on Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m. to hold the first conversations about separating the water department functions from the economic side of the authority. The authority moved its monthly meeting to Sept. 22 at 8 a.m. to prepare for that joint discussion.
