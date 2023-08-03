The Industrial Development & Building Authority discussed its millage rate at its July 26 meeting.
Updated: August 3, 2023 @ 1:16 pm
The Industrial Development & Building Authority discussed its millage rate at its July 26 meeting.
The authority unanimously voted to keep the millage rate at 1 mill for 2024.
The authority also continued its talks on sewer access for the proposed Waffle House on Hwy. 29. Representatives from Waffle House were present at the meeting. While plans are still moving forward, a permit from the Georgia Department of Transportation is needed to bore under Hwy. 29. An easement from Ingles is also needed to access the lift station and move sewage to the nearby treatment facility.
