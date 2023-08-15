Progress in Ila may include a new city hall during the next year. Repeated attempts to repair the roof of the current building, which was constructed in 1975, have been unsuccessful. The estimates to replace the roof are expensive enough that city officials are looking to replace the entire building with a more modern structure.
City officials recently approved the advertisement for hiring an architect that would help in designing the building. According to a spokesperson, the new building would be an updated and modest replacement of the current one. The spokesperson said the new building would be constructed at the current site. However, officials are open to reorienting and redesigning it to better maximize efficiency.
