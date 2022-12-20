Stop the nuisances and unsightly trash piles. This is the goal of the Ila City Council in partnering with the county with an intergovernmental agreement for code enforcement. The city hopes to finalize the intergovernmental agreement in January.
The council failed to make a quorum at its December meeting due to a late member, but it still took time to discuss future needs and hold a small Christmas celebration.
During the informal discussion, several items of concern were mentioned. First, loose animals are becoming hazards as they cross both state highways within the city limits. Another concern is houses with excessive trash and renovation debris. In fact, the council asked the City Attorney Victor Johnson to send a letter requesting an investor to clean up his construction debris.
Johnson also explained the process to approve salary increases for the council and mayor. State code requires a three-week advertisement of any increases. In addition, the pay raises may not take effect until the next election cycle. For Ila, the pay increases would take effect in January 2024.
“There’s plenty of time to get it done next year,” he said.
“It just needs to get done before the November elections.”
With no quorum, the group pushed the matter to after the first of the year.
The Ila City Council meets the first Monday of the month.
