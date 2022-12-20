Stop the nuisances and unsightly trash piles. This is the goal of the Ila City Council in partnering with the county with an intergovernmental agreement for code enforcement. The city hopes to finalize the intergovernmental agreement in January.

The council failed to make a quorum at its December meeting due to a late member, but it still took time to discuss future needs and hold a small Christmas celebration.

