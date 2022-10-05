After no response during the public hearing for the city’s budget Monday, the Ila City Council voted to adopt the 2023 proposed budget without a salary increase.

The original city budget had called for a $500 raise for the mayor and $300 increase per council member. However, city attorney Victor Johnson explained that state law prohibits elected city officials from voting themselves a pay raise. The council will revisit the pay raise after the next election, for the 2024 budget year.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.