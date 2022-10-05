After no response during the public hearing for the city’s budget Monday, the Ila City Council voted to adopt the 2023 proposed budget without a salary increase.
The original city budget had called for a $500 raise for the mayor and $300 increase per council member. However, city attorney Victor Johnson explained that state law prohibits elected city officials from voting themselves a pay raise. The council will revisit the pay raise after the next election, for the 2024 budget year.
Two other agenda items were postponed for a later meeting. Council member Brian Kelly declared himself ineligible to vote on a new contract with the Ila Fire Department because he was a member, and the council did not have the required number of votes to approve it with council member Troy Butler absent for the night. Mayor Mike Coile also expressed a desire to appoint another signer from the fire department, as he aimed to reduce any appearance of a conflict of interest with his position as chief of the fire department. The city council is to redraft those documents and will bring them back for approval at a later date.
Butler’s absence also required a delay in the discussion for a possible agreement with the county for code enforcement within city limits. Mayor Coile indicated he was under the impression the county was open to the agreement, but Mr. Butler had been conducting most of the communication.
Before the conclusion of the meeting, Victor Johnson reported on research he conducted with the possible defunding of Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) funds. The city, along with some others in the county, received a letter from the Department of Revenue explaining that it does not meet the requirements to receive those funds. Johnson’s assertion is that the interpretation of the law is incorrect. He has contacted state legislators, and Representative Rob Leverett has indicated a willingness to amend the wording of the state statute during the next legislative session to clarify eligibility. Johnson stressed the importance of the LOST funds for the city, explaining that those dollars make up about 37 to 39 percent of revenue. He suggested the city may want to consider litigation, if the state persists with its defunding plans.
