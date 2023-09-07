The City of Ila will not hold a municipal election in November as only the incumbents qualified for each seat available.
Mike Coile will continue to serve as mayor and Troy Butler and Brian Kelly will continue to serve as councilmembers.
Updated: September 7, 2023 @ 10:00 am
