Long-time attorney Pat Graham to retire at end of year
Ila learned this month that they will need to seek a new city attorney as long-time attorney Felix “Pat” Graham is retiring at the end of the year.
Graham, who attended the September Ila city council meeting, provided an official letter of resignation, declaring that he is retiring from practicing law on Dec. 31, 2019.
Retiring council member Peggy Freeman requested that Graham speak with one of his partners, Victor Johnson, to see if he would be interested in taking over the position of city attorney.
In other business, the council agreed to extend a city water line along Furnace Creek Road about 500 feet to provide water to a new home being built by a member of Roderick Lord’s family. Mayor Mike Coile spoke to Marc Perry about the work, who quoted him a price of around $15,000, including parts and labor.
Councilman Nathaniel Hobbs voiced his approval of the project, saying he feels the city should solicit new customers to help cover the cost of operating the water system. The council noted that SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) funds will be used to cover the expense.
The council also voted to submit Crawford Street as a candidate for improvement for the 2020 Department of Transportation LMIG grant funds. They also decided to resurface West Hill Street and the white lines on Pine Street in 2020.
In another vote, the council agreed to pay $4,050 to have tree limbs hanging over city streets removed and agreed to have Tommy Cowart do the work.
Graham reported to the council that he is having difficulty in getting the agreement written for code enforcement for the city. Madison County’s Code of Ordinances does not address business licenses since the county does not require a business license. After discussion, council decided to continue to use city ordinances and if the need arises, to use the superior court as a last resort to enforce city ordinances.
Mayor Coile read a letter he received from citizen Jerry Duvall who stated he was not able to come to the council meeting due to poor health to discuss what he considers to be a drainage problem on Crawford Street. Councilman Hobbs stated that “it’s just a fact of life that water is going to run downhill” and thinks the drainage system the new Dollar General installed is doing “a pretty fair job.” The council agreed with Hobbs and noted they will not address the issue any further.
The council was provided a copy of the proposed 2020 budget to look over and will discuss the budget at the October council meeting. A public hearing will be held on the proposed budget Oct. 7, at 6:30 p.m. prior to the council meeting and will be advertised in The Journal.
