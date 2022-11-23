The turkey and dressing fills stomachs on Thanksgiving, but the holiday calendar is a hole in the heart for so many who have suffered a profound loss. Madison County’s Melissa Christian-Griffeth feels that pain.
Her late husband, Buddy Christian, an Athens-Clarke County Police Officer, was killed in the line of duty March 22, 2011. The calendar has its hard days, including the holidays, birthdays for their kids, Callie and Wyatt, the wedding anniversary, the date of his passing.
“Pretty much every month from the end of October to March has got something in it,” said Melissa.
Her children were very young when their dad was taken from them.
“Wyatt just turned 14,” she said. “He’s now had 12 birthdays without his dad. He doesn’t have a whole lot of memories, just few things here and there. He knows what people have told him. Callie has a few more memories than Wyatt. She was five. She doesn’t have a ton of them.”
But Melissa said her children hold their dad’s spirit, not a bitterness in them, but a love.
“He (Buddy) just had that demeanor about him,” she said. “He loved his job and he loved helping others. And that was his calling and that was just what God led him to do and used him in that. So many have known God through him, and it’s just been amazing to watch.”
Wyatt just passed her in height.
“He loves baseball,” she said. “He reminds me a lot of Buddy. He has a lot of his mannerisms. They both do. He’s got his kind heart and spirit.”
She said Callie is also taller than her and is involved in many things, including tennis, the equestrian team and her school leadership team.
“They’re both really great,” said Melissa. “I couldn’t be more blessed at how well they’re doing. They could be bitter about it or have hate in their heart, but they don’t. They’re just full of love and they’re great. They love helping others, too.”
Melissa married David Griffeth, and she said her kids have a bond with him.
“They love David,” she said. “He’s a dad to them, too.”
While the loss is always there, Melissa said she feels plenty of gratitude, too. Melissa said all the outpouring of support from the community over the years has been touching — all the cards and kind gestures. She and Buddy wanted to build their dream home in Madison County, and Karen Griffin and the Athens Homebuilders Association made that dream a reality for Melissa and her kids after Buddy’s death.
“Every day that’s a reminder of the love that was shared to us,” she said. “I appreciate that and I try to share that love with other people that have had this situation.”
Sharing that love has involved being an active participant in “Concerns of Police Survivors” (C.O.P.S.), which has chapters in every state.
“Rebuilding shattered lives is kind of their motto,” she said. “And we also say that none of us want to be a part of this family, but we’re so glad we have this family.”
Melissa said she and her kids have been part of the annual retreats and they build a kinship with others who understand the pain.
“That’s been the biggest thing to help the kids know that they’re not alone,” she said. “It’s a place where you kind of feel normal. Everybody around you gets it. You don’t have to try and explain things and everybody understands each other.”
Melissa said she’s been proud of how her kids have worked to comfort other children with similar experiences. Melissa also reaches out to others who have suffered the loss of a spouse in the line of duty. She said all of them affect her emotionally, but some, like the widowed mother of a six-month-old, cause her to reach out.
“All of them touch your heart, but there are just some that I think you gravitate toward,” she said. “God just kind of pulls you in that way to reach out to some personally.”
Of course, there’s the Buddy Christian Foundation in honor of the fallen officer, which has three aims: to prevent law enforcement line of duty deaths; to raise awareness about law enforcement officer line of duty deaths; and to assist the surviving family members of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.
And the foundation is holding a 5K this Friday to raise funds for their efforts (see the announcement at the bottom of this story). See more about the foundation at buddychristianfoundation.org.
Melissa said she hopes people understand what officers face in their line of work.
“Remember how much they sacrifice,” she said. “They just went to work that day and didn’t come home. There’s not that many jobs where that’s the case. They choose to do that. The pay is not good. The hours aren’t good. Right now, people don’t like them a whole lot, so the only reason they do it is because they really feel there’s a need and they want to protect people. It’s in their heart to do that. Unfortunately in this world, they sometimes have to pay the ultimate sacrifice. And it needs to be recognized and never forgotten.”
Melissa said she hopes people will reach out to others this holiday season and focus on giving and caring for each other.
“I would just say contribute to your favorite charity this Christmas season, this Thanksgiving season,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be the foundation, but whatever charity that touches your heart, whether it be the Salvation Army, your church, whoever God lays on your heart to contribute to. This year has been tough for so many people. And if you can’t do that, I know money’s tight for everybody, just pray for them or send them a card or reach out to them.”
She also noted a website, Officer Down Memorial Page (odmp.org) that she said is worthy of attention.
“It has the names of all the fallen officers and you can look them up where it has a running yearly,” she said. “If something just happens, you can look on there and it has the address of the police department where you can send cards.”
Melissa said the little things matter to families who are hurting.
“We definitely can feel it when people are thinking of us and praying for us and we’re thankful for all that,” she said. “I guess that’s what I would tell others, if they can’t contribute financially just all those small things, that may seem small, but they’re really not, just to know people remember. As along as his name is spoken, he’s never forgotten. That’s kind of what we try to do.”
Buddy Christian Memorial Run/Walk set for Nov. 25
The 11th annual Buddy Christian Memorial 5K Run/Walk will be held at 9 a.m., Friday, Nov. 25 in Winterville.
“Come join the Buddy Christian Foundation for the Buddy Christian Memorial 5K,” organizers said. “This run/walk will help raise money for the Buddy Christian Foundation which works to protect law enforcement officers by preventing line of duty deaths and serve the surviving family members of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.”
Registration will take place at Pittard Park, 125 N Church St, Winterville in the pavilion. The starting and finish line will be at Pittard Park. Check-in is at 8 a.m. The 5K Run/Walk begins at 9 a.m. The awards presentation will be at 10 a.m.
Awards will be made to overall male/female, masters male/female, and top three male/female runners in five year age groups beginning at 10 and under through 75 and over.
T-shirts were guaranteed to all participants pre-registered by Nov. 11 and as supplies last for participants that register later. Plenty of refreshments will be available after the race.
Registration is $30. You may register online at https://www.classicraceservices.com/
For more information, contact the Buddy Christian Foundation at 502-694-2370 or info@buddychristianfoundation.org
