It’s unlikely that virtual school will remain an option for Madison County students in 2021-22.
“We’ve asked the principals to reach out to school governance teams about the virtual learning option or if we will have a virtual option for next year,” said Madison County Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jody Goodroe at the school board’s May meeting. “Several principals have reached back out to me to say that from everybody they’ve heard from so far that there doesn’t seem to be much of an interest to do that. Most of them have talked about how we really need our kids in front of us.”
Goodroe said the school system will work with students with severe health issues.
“Truthfully, we would have worked through that even pre-pandemic,” he said. “We would have worked on something virtual. So there would be options on something of that nature. But for the most part there doesn’t seem to be an interest for an open virtual option.”
In other matters, the school board approved an adult meal price increase from $3.75 to $4.50 that will take effect in the next school year. Plate costs are up to $4.17 for the system this year compared to $3.57 prior to the pandemic.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has extended free breakfasts for students through 2021-22. There’s no word yet on whether that will be true for lunches, too.
The summer feeding program will be held Monday through Thursday, June 1 through July 22, with no service the week of July 5-8. The meals will be distributed at the high school, Hull Sanford, the Learning Train in Colbert, Camp Maranatha and the Madison County Library.
The school board approved the construction of a patio and retaining wall at the high school football stadium concession area.
Madison County graduation is set for 9 a.m., May 29 at the high school football stadium.
The board will hold a 2021-22 budget work session May 25, then hold public hearings on the budget June 1 and June 8, before holding tax hearings on July 13 and July 20.
Assistant superintendent Mandy Wommack reported that sales tax collections were $260,952 in April, up from $214,320 in March.
The school board held a moment of silence for two local educators who recently passed away: Dewitt “Pete” Bond, former principal of Ila Elementary School; and Robert Perry, former principal of Danielsville Elementary School.
Personnel actions
Personnel actions approved by the school board include:
•Colbert: (all effective Aug. 2) hire Tara Coker as a teacher, hire Lindsey Houser to replace P. Rice as a parapro, hire Julia Jones as a teacher.
•Comer: (all effective Aug. 2) hire Teri Dixon to replace L. Strickland as a special ed co-teacher and hire Chelsea Long as a teacher.
•Early Learning Center: hire Michele Edwards to replace R. Epps as a 49-percent teacher effective Aug. 2.
•Ila: approve leave without pay for Jennfer Culberson, May 1-28; hire Sarah Hawks to replace K. Partin as a special ed parapro; hire Nicole Heaton to replace M. Burleson effective Aug. 4; hire Tammy Patrick to replace M. Greene as a teacher and hire Tara Wood as a teacher effective Aug. 2.
•MCHS: hire Chasity Jordan to replace E. Barbaree as the principal’s secretary effective July 1; hire Francisco Ramey as a JROTC instructor effective July 1.
•Information: accept the resignation of Mary Beth Branyan as a nurse at Ila Elementary School at the end of the 2020-21 school year, approve the resignation of Rebekah Lowe at MCHS at the end of the 2020-21 school year. Linda Wages is retiring as special ed bus driver/monitor effective May 25.
Teacher, support staff of the year
Madison County schools have named their “Teacher of the Year” and “Support Staff of the Year” for 2021-22. They include (first name teacher, second name support staff):
•Comer: Charity Best and Alison Trump
•Colbert: Kelly Brychell and Lizzy Williamson
•Danielsville: Bobby Cutts and Lynn Adams
•Early Learning Center: Beth Andrews and Debra Jachimski
•Hull-Sanford: Leigh Coberly and Lindsay Holland
•Ila: Carol Watkins and Lisa Crumley
•MCMS: Jamie Hinsley and Tanya Moon
•MCHS: TOTY: Sonia Coile and Angie Slaton
