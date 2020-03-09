The county industrial authority (IDA) recently learned that the Georgia Renewable Power plant (GRP) in Colbert still owes the county thousands of dollars in past due engineering fees.
The plant owes the IDA $317,832 in engineering-related costs. The amount includes $206,501 in construction overruns that the IDA paid to Griffin Brothers contractors on behalf of GRP, as well as almost $65,000 in late fees. Other items that make up that amount include a meter tap, CSX permitting, as well as several other construction-related invoices.
It was noted that the original bill was higher until GRP made a payment of $180,000.
However, another $45,716 has not been formally billed to GRP, yet. This amount includes the cost of a generator, flow meter and other items, according to IDA treasurer Pat Mahoney. IDA director Frank Ginn said he has a verbal agreement with GRP leadership to pay that amount, which will be reimbursed to the SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) account.
IDA chairman Josh Chandler said the authority needs to bring the amounts owed to GRP’s attention and get the debt cleared. (See GRP’s full response below).
In other business, the authority was introduced to new utility director Rodney Shubert, who has taken over for long-time director Steve Shaw, who resigned in February to take a job in Elberton.
The IDA has had several water requests in recent days. Several homeowners on Jot-Em-Down Road in the northwestern part of the county have inquired about water service, along with three water requests along Corinth Church Road and a single request for water for a privately owned independent living home under construction on Hwy. 29 North.
There was discussion, but no decisions made about any of these requests.
Ginn told the authority that he had received two additional requests in recent days for county water and sewer services. The first is for a large project just inside the Madison County line adjacent to the veterans’ clinic. The second one is the shopping center on Hwy. 29 South near CVS that houses the Wing House Grill and several other businesses. Ginn said realtor Gerry Burdette has purchased the shopping center and requested both water and sewer services.
Ginn said he and county commissioner Derek Doster recently met with Athens-Clarke County about a water connection in the Hull/Dogsboro area and he is waiting to see what comes of that. He said an agreement would depend on the availability of water and the pricing that was offered.
Ginn told the authority that a site visit by the Environmental Protection Division (EPD) was set for Friday, March 6, at 9:30 a.m. and invited any board members interested and/or available to attend.
Authority members Jeff Dillard and Pat Mahoney agreed to serve on a personnel policy committee for the IDA and water department employees. The pair will look at the county’s personnel policy to see where changes and adjustments need to be made for their own employees and bring their recommendations to the March business meeting. The authority also discussed that the IDA director needs to decide on weather-related closings, etc. instead of closing or delaying operations automatically when the county and school system does so.
The IDA also discussed developing the county’s own long-term water use plan. Mahoney told the authority it was critical for the board to undertake this.
The group agreed to have a meeting over the next several months with city leaders from each town to get input in helping develop the plan.
GRP RESPONDS
The Journal reached out to Carey Davis, GRP Executive Vice President, for comment about the IDA discussions of GRP debts. Davis provided the following statement in writing:
“GRP signed a ‘memorandum of understanding’ (MOU) with the county after numerous iterations. A part of the MOU was for GRP to provide land, a three-million gallon water tank, and a pump station on the GRP plant site. The incurred costs were roughly $2.5 million for these assets. We were also responsible for the costs associated with the water line from Hwy. 172 to the plant, and the MOU required GRP to deposit a $1 million escrow payment in case the plant never achieved Commercial Operation (CO) and to protect the IDA from this event.
“Outside of the MOU, we have agreed to the IDA to pay for the physical pump house building (we built it already), fencing around the pump station, and the generator that was needed for the pump station.
“The original estimate provided by the Griffin Brothers for the Hwy. 172 line extension was $180,000 when GRP signed the MOU. Unfortunately, due to unreasonably wet weather conditions last winter and project delays, they incurred extra costs. GRP has exchanged communication with the IDA to sit down in the near future and work through remaining project overruns and the pending return of the escrow payment. In early discussions we are planning on using a portion of the escrow funds to pay for the project overruns and additional items provided outside of the MOU. GRP is also in communications to help further expand Madison County’s water system to provide a much more robust system for the citizens of the county prior to when GRP arrived. We look forward to working with the IDA to continue to improve the infrastructure of the county.”
