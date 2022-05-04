With growth coming, more clarity is needed in the county’s water expansion policies.
That’s the sentiment expressed at the industrial authority table April 27.
Basically, what will the county do to assist existing homes that want to tie in to county services, and what will the county require of new developments?
At issue, of course, is money. Who pays and how much?
County commissioners recently allocated about $1.5 million to help pay off old industrial authority debt incurred in projects prior to the previous members’ tenures.
Industrial authority executive director Frank Ginn proposed using a portion of the money dedicated to debt payments to go toward small water line expansion projects in the county. He gave the example of a road in Hull with water lines on both ends, saying it makes sense to connect the lines and run water down the road.
“Maybe you take a percentage of that money to say, here’s what we’re going to do,” said Ginn. “I’d just like to have that discussion. I’d love to have the board of commission involved in that discussion. Our goal is to take the two GEFA (Georgia Environmental Finance Authority) loans and pay down our debt, but at the same token, if you can do something that’s an improvement to your water system, we’ve missed some opportunities on that.”
No one at the table spoke up in favor of using debt money for small water line extensions.
But IDA chairman Josh Chandler said the IDA needs to have a line-extension policy.
And he brought up the idea of a special tax district for homeowners in an area that is seeking to tie on to county water services. Such districts are set up elsewhere to cover the cost of streetlights for a neighborhood or other special services.
County attorney Mike Pruett said the IDA establishing such districts could be legally difficult for the IDA.
“Since water and sewer is under the IDA, not the county and the IDA doesn’t have that taxing power, I don’t know how we’d structure a special tax district for that,” said Pruett.
Ginn said he would research that as a possibility.
County commission chairman Todd Higdon, who serves on the IDA but only votes to break ties, said the county needs to mandate that developers tie on to existing county water lines if they are within a specified distance to an operational line.
“As far as private water systems, we need to develop and ordinance through building inspection to make sure that what they are putting in is adequate so that if we do accept it down the road, we make sure these developers aren’t running a well with ¾ water lines everywhere,” said Higdon. “ We need to set a standard that says if you’re going to do this, this is the standard you must meet and it will be followed through our building inspection.”
Higdon, the former mayor of Danielsville, said this policy is in place in Danielsville with its water system.
County commissioner Dennis Adams, who attended the IDA meeting, said the county has a requirement of 50 gallons per minute for wells serving subdivisions.
“But we could also state in there that they have to provide it if it’s going to be over five houses, they have to provide fire hydrants and things like that, which raises the gallons per minute required on a well, because you have to have more water there to feed a fire hydrant,” said Adams. “That way, should the countywide water system develop, then it’s a matter of coming in and making a connection and not having to redo everything on the street.”
Chandler said he’d like to see a water availability letter required on every new permit, with the letters coming to the IDA to assess each situation.
The application could be shared not just with the IDA but with volunteer fire departments, road departments and any agency affected.
Higdon said the county is implementing an online application system that involves service providers in the process. He also said the school board needs to be involved in development talks. He said the county needs a summit or retreat to talk among different boards about how development could affect their services.
