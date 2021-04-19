The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority will meet at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 27.
To attend the meeting virtually, email lnash@madisonco.us for a registration link.
Agenda items include:
•Utilitv director report: a) billing report — March 2021, b) purchased and produced water — March 2021, c) water requests, d) sewer requests
•Chairman's reports: a) Madison County Water Department rate structure schedule, b) Madison County Water Department budget, c) IDBA millage rates/deadline for submission to county — first week of August 2021, and d) Madison County lDBA audit update
•Executive director's report: a) Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG), b) lntergovernmental agreement: Madison County lndustrial Development and Building Authority
•Around the director's table
•Personnel
