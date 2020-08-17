The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority will hold a virtual meeting at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Contact Lisa Nash for a meeting registration link at lisa@madisoncountyga.org
Agenda items include:
•Review Financials: July 2020
•Utility Director Report: a) billing report – July 2020; b) water requests; c) sewer requests
•Chairman’s Reports:
•Executive director’s report: a) 2020 Millage Rate; and b) 2020 Tax Digest
•Around the director’s table
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.